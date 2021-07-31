Top 5 offensive players on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is awarded to the best college football player in the nation.

Every preseason, college football watch lists are announced, anticipating some of the best player performances. With a full season in all major college football conferences and full stadiums, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest college football seasons in years.

On that note, here's a look at the top five offensive players in the Walter Camp watch list.

On that note, here's a look at the top five offensive players in the Walter Camp watch list.



35 players (25 offense, 10 defense)

29 FBS schools represented



#1 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The 21-year-old wide receiver was one of Justin Fields' biggest deep threat weapons. Chris Olave could have declared after last season, but decided not to after playing a Big Ten shortened schedule.

Olave has over 1,400 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Buckeyes. Olave tops the Walter Camp Award watch list.

#2 Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Kyren Williams had a standout redshirt freshman season for the Irish in 2020. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year as well as the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year. Williams is the ideal Walter Camp award winner candidate, considering what he can do on the field.

Williams had six games where he rushed for at least 100 yards, leading him to rush for over 1,000 yards, the only freshman to do so in 2020. Williams also had 35 receptions, totalling 313 receiving yards and one touchdown.

#3 Sam Howell, QB, UNC

There are high hopes for Sam Howell in junior campaign in 2021. Howell, who is also expected to be a high draft pick, is on the verge of breaking the school record for passing touchdowns. In his first two seasons at UNC, he has already thrown for 7,227 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns, which explains why he is on the Walter Camp watch list.

#4 Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler showed in 2020 that he has the potential to be one of the great Oklahoma quarterbacks head coach Lincoln Riley has had the last few years.

Rattler could also end up winning the Walter Camp award if he continues or exceeds the numbers he tallied in 2020. He threw for over 3,000 yards in 2020, along with 28 touchdowns. He could end up being one of the top draft picks in 2022.

#5 Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

For the Clemson wide receiver to be placed on the Walter Camp watch list is a big deal considering what he overcame to get back on the field. Justyn Ross missed last season after suffering a spine injury in spring practice. Ross was unaware that he had a spinal condition since birth until suffering the injury.



Although it was unknown whether Justyn Ross was going to be able to play in 2021, it seems that he has been cleared to do so. Ross had a spectacular 2018 season, with 46 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

