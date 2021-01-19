2021 NFL Draft: Ohio State football players ready to make an impact in the NFL

Since 2000 the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced the most college football players that were drafted by NFL teams. The Buckeyes have had 141 players drafted into the NFL, of which 84 players were drafted in the first-round of the NFL Draft, which is the most of all-time.

They are currently tied with Alabama for the most first-round picks since 2000 with 31 players. Ohio State had three players go within the first 20 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. They have had the most defensive backs, defensive lineman and wide receivers drafted since 2000.

Its safe to say that the Ohio State Buckeyes have gifted NFL franchises with outstanding talent for the past 20 years.

Five Ohio State Buckeyes that will make immediate impact in the 2021 NFL Season

5) Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Chris Olave has been the top wide receiver at Ohio State for the past two seasons. When watching Olave at Ohio State, he showed great route running abilities as well as great hands, while catching almost every ball thrown his way.

CBS Sports has Chris Olave ranked number 11 when it comes to wide receiver prospects. With the NFL Combine being in jeopardy, it is unknown if Chris Olave will be able to improve his ranking before the 2021 NFL Draft. Olave will likely hear his name called on day two of this year's draft.

Being selected on the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft is a blessing for Olave. He will most likely be drafted by a playoff-contending team and will be able to show off his skill set. His explosiveness and deep threat abilities are amongst the best in the 2021 group of wide receivers.

4) Trey Sermon, Running Back, Ohio State

Trey Sermon took some time to bust onto the scene at Ohio State. He notably had a huge Big Ten Championship game, in which he broke the Ohio State single game rushing record. He then carried the form from that game over to the College Football Playoffs in the semi-final against Clemson.

Trey Sermon was the difference-maker in the College Football Playoff semi-final game.

Unfortunately for Sermon, he was injured on his first run of the National Championship game against Alabama. Sermon is the eighth best running back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trey Sermon will thrive in an offense that utilizes their running backs in both the running and passing game. One team that stands out is the Buffalo Bills, and he would give them a huge upgrade at the running back position. Buffalo could get Trey Sermon in the third or fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

3) Shaun Wade, Defensive Back, Ohio State

Shaun Wade made an early decision to opt-out of the 2020 College Football Season because it was supposed to be canceled. Once the Big Ten changed their decision, Wade opted back in. However, his performance in the National Championship game could have hurt his draft stock.

He has all the right intangibles to be a great NFL corner. Wade can play the perimeter of the field with the best of them and will most likely hear his name called on day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. He will be one of the Ohio State Buckeyes selected in the top 25 picks.

Shaun Wade would be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing under his old coach Urban Meyer. He would also be a good fit for the Cleveland Browns playing alongside former Ohio State corner Denzel Ward. Wade has the skill set to be an instant contributor to any NFL defense.

2) Wyatt Davis, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State

Wyatt Davis is the second-highest ranked Ohio State player from their 2020 team. CBS Sports has Davis just behind Penei Sewell from Oregon. Davis has been the glue that has kept the Buckeyes offensive line together.

Davis has all the abilities that NFL Scouts are looking for in an interior offensive lineman. He showed that he can run and pass block with the best of them while starting at Ohio State. Davis could hear his name being called early in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are a few NFL teams that would benefit from Drafting Wyatt Davis. Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams that could use him up front. The other team would be the Dallas Cowboys.

No matter where Wyatt Davis goes he will be a day one starter for any NFL franchise.

1) Justin Fields, Quarterback, Ohio State

There is a big storm cloud that hovers over Justin Fields. That cloud is the former Ohio State quarterbacks who have failed miserably in the NFL, the most recent being Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Justin Fields will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter.



He finished his college career with 5,701 pass yards, 67 TD, 9 INTs, 1,133 rush yards and 19 TD. pic.twitter.com/YGZ9DiHV0w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

Justin Fields is projected to be selected in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields has been the backbone of the success Ohio State has had over the past two years and has been the Buckeyes' leader since transferring from Georgia.

Fields has all the skills that come with being an NFL franchise quarterback. His ability to throw on the run is remarkable and he possesses great arm strength and tremendous football IQ.

Justin Fields will look to rewrite the failures of former Ohio State quarterbacks by leading an NFL franchise after being drafted.