Top 5 Underrated New Features in College Football 26 ft. Smoother Gameplay

College Football 26 is finally here. A year after fans got to experience EA College Football again with the release of College Football 25, fans are able to enjoy an updated version of the game. While fans loved that the franchise returned after a decade-long hiatus last year, it was not a perfect game.

However, with College Football 26, the development team has been able to learn from its mistakes last year. CFB 26 is a new and improved game with plenty of exciting features. Here is a look at five underrated features in the game.

5 Underrated new features in College Football 26

#1 Smoother gameplay

When talking about a new game, fans are always excited to see what new moves they can make on the field. They want to see how the game is impacted by new and exciting mechanics. However, sometimes the most underrated feature is one that makes the overall gameplay experience better.

In College Football 26, the overall experience has been made smoother. The computer has gotten smarter, making games more realistic. Substitutions are also easily accessible in the pre-snap menu.

#2 High school is back in the game

Another big new feature in the game that could be overlooked by some players is the return of the high school experience. In the Road to Glory mode, players can now choose to start while they are still in high school. They can go through the entire recruitment process and even cap things off with the iconic hat ceremony.

#3 Real-world coaches have been added

The addition of real-world coaches is something that fans have been looking forward to, but it is still underrated. While it is seen as a positive addition, many fans do not realize just how important it is to immersion. Seeing Kirby Smart on the sideline of a Georgia game will help keep players immersed rather than seeing a randomly generated coach.

#4 The home screen is improved

While College Football 25 was loved, the home screen was often frustrating to use for some players. The constant drumline music was not popular but it is no longer around. There has been a fresh playlist added, which should keep players entertained for a while.

#5 Game presentation got a boost

Lastly, the overall game presentation has received a boost. Big games have been made more atmospheric by additional cut scenes. This should also make big games feel unique compared to average regular-season matches.

