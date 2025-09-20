  • home icon
  • College Football
  • UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:39 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The UAB Blazers will square off against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Ad

Ahead of the UAB vs. Tennessee game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup for Week 4

UAB projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Starter
WR‑X1Corri Milliner (RS SO)
WR‑Z0Iverson Hooks (RS JR)
WR‑A6Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR)
LT72Brandon Sneh (SR/TR)
LG75Calib Perez (RS JR/TR)
C68Adam Lepkowski (RS JR)
RG70JonDarius Morgan (RS SR/TR)
RT77Logan Moore (RS SO)
TE88J.C. Sivley (RS SO)
QB7Jalen Kitna (RS SR/TR) (
RB4Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE4Amorie Morrison
NT99Eamon Smalls
DT9Denver Warren
RDE15Jamichael Rogers
WLB44Eli Ennis
MLB0Devin Hightower
LCB13Tamarion Crumpley
SS1Sirad Bryant
FS7Pierre Royster
RCB24Tariq Watson
NB11Perry Fisher
Ad

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Starter
PT (Punter)27Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR)
PK (Kicker)39Jonah Delange (JR)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)35Owen Simpson (FR)
LS (Long Snapper)47Caleb Moser (JR)
H (Holder)27Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR)
PR (Punt Returner)5Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR)
KR (Kick Returner)11Solomon Beebe (SO)
Ad

Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. UAB:

PositionNo.Starter
WR‑X4Mike Matthews, SO
WR‑Z17Chris Brazzell II, RS JR/TR
WR‑Y14Braylon Staley, RS FR
LT53Lance Heard, JR/TR
LG74Shamurad Umarov, RS SO
C56Sam Pendleton, RS SO/TR
RG75Wendell Moe Jr., RS JR/TR
RT72Jesse Perry, RS FR
TE87Miles Kitselman, SR/TR
QB6Joey Aguilar, SR/TR
RB18DeSean Bishop, RS SO
Ad

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. UAB:

PositionNo.Starter
DE42Tyre West (SR)
NT20Bryson Eason (RS SR)
DT90Dominic Bailey (RS SR)
LEO19Joshua Josephs (SR)
WLB7Arion Carter (JR)
MLB6Elijah Herring (JR)
STAR1Jermod McCoy (JR/TR)
CB5Ricky Gibson III (SO)
CB22Jalen McMurray (SR/TR)
SS8Andre Turrentine (SR/TR)
FS23Jourdan Thomas (SR)
Ad

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. UAB:

PositionNo.Starter
PT98Jackson Ross RS JR
PK90Max Gilbert RS SO
KO94Josh Turbyville RS JR
LS48Bennett Brady RS JR
H98Jackson Ross RS JR
PR23Boo Carter SO
KR2Peyton Lewis SO
Ad

UAB vs. Tennessee depth chart for Week 4

UAB depth chart

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR‑X1Corri Milliner (RS SO)2AJ Johnson (RS SR/TR)14Jailen Holmes (RS JR/TR)
WR‑Z0Iverson Hooks (RS JR)8Evan McCray (RS SR/TR)18Xavier Daisy (SO)
WR‑A6Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR)5Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR)12Jaylen Elder (FR)
LT72Brandon Sneh (SR/TR)51Payton Kirkland (RS SO/TR)58Ryan Gunter (RS JR)
LG75Calib Perez (RS JR/TR)78Nelson Ramirez (JR/TR)
C68Adam Lepkowski (RS JR)53Baron Franks II (RS SR/TR)
RG70JonDarius Morgan (RS SR/TR)74Barry Walker (RS FR)59Jaden Ligon (RS FR)
RT77Logan Moore (RS SO)78Rod Orr Jr. (RS SR/TR)
TE88J.C. Sivley (RS SO)17Elijah Lagg (JR/TR)85Antonio Ferguson (RS SO/TR)
QB7Jalen Kitna (RS SR/TR)15Ryder Burton (RS SO/TR)16Nate Rogers (RS FR)
RB4Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR)3Isaiah Jacobs (RS SR/TR)11Solomon Beebe (SO)
Ad

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE4Amorie Morrison (RS SR/TR)2Ezra Odinjor (RS SO/TR)59Chris Burge (RS FR)
NT99Eamon Smalls (RS SO)34Jonathan Allen (RS SO)54Kyle Mosley (RS FR)
DT9Denver Warren (RS SR/TR)55JaSire Peterson (RS SO/TR)19Demarcus Smith (RS SR/TR)
RDE15Jamichael Rogers (RS SR/TR)58J'Quan Mason (RS FR)25James Smyre (RS JR/TR)
WLB44Eli Ennis (SR/TR)5Eddy Toussom (SR/TR)
MLB0Devin Hightower (RS SR/TR)6Calvin Pitcher (RS SR/TR)12Tylan McNichols (SO)
LCB13Tamarion Crumpley (RS SR/TR)23Donald Lee (RS SR/TR)17Roy Williams (RS JR)3Jaylyn Ferguson (RS SO)
SS1Sirad Bryant (RS SR/TR)10Jalen Cheek (RS SR/TR)
FS7Pierre Royster (RS SR/TR)20AJ Brown (RS JR)21Josh Baka (SR/TR)
RCB24Tariq Watson (RS JR/TR)18Delvon Gulley (SO/TR)16Isaiah Crozier (RS SO/TR)
NB11Perry Fisher (RS JR/TR)14Jeremiah Vessel (RS SO/TR)29T'sai McDaniel (RS SR)
Ad

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT27Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR)35Owen Simpson (FR)
PK39Jonah Delange (JR)35Owen Simpson (FR)
KO35Owen Simpson (FR)39Jonah Delange (JR)
LS47Caleb Moser (JR)46Evan Bishop (RS SO/TR)
H27Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR)46Evan Bishop (RS SO/TR)
PR5Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR)0Iverson Hooks (RS JR)6Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR)
KR11Solomon Beebe (SO)3Isaiah Jacobs (RS SR/TR)5Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR)4Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR)
Ad

Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X4Mike Matthews (SO)1Travis Smith Jr. (FR)83Trey Weary (RS JR)
WR-Z17Chris Brazzell II (RS JR/TR)5Radarious Jackson (FR)
WR-Y14Braylon Staley (RS FR)89Joakim Dodson (FR)81Amari Jefferson (RS FR/TR)
LT53Lance Heard (JR/TR)68Bennett Warren (RS FR)
LG74Shamurad Umarov (RS SO)55Antoni Ogumoro (FR)
C56Sam Pendleton (RS SO/TR)50William Satterwhite (RS FR)58Nic Moore (FR)
RG75Wendell Moe Jr. (RS JR/TR)71Max Anderson (RS FR)
RT72Jesse Perry (RS FR)73Brian Grant (RS JR)59Charlie Powell III (FR)
TE87Miles Kitselman (SR/TR)0Ethan Davis (RS SO)3Jack Van Dorselaer (FR)7DaSaahn Brame (FR)86Cole Harrison (RS FR)
QB6Joey Aguilar (SR/TR)12Jake Merklinger (RS FR)15George MacIntyre (FR)13Mason Phillips (FR)
RB18DeSean Bishop (RS SO)9Star Thomas (GR/TR)2Peyton Lewis (SO)19Daune Morris (FR)20Justin Baker (FR)
Ad

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE42Tyre West (SR)18Tyree Weathersby (RS SO)9Mariyon Dye (FR)35Carson Gentle (RS FR)
NT20Bryson Eason (RS SR)94Nathan Robinson (RS SO)47Isaiah Campbell (FR)
DT90Dominic Bailey (RS SR)30Jamal Wallace (RS JR/TR)17Ethan Utley (FR)
LEO19Joshua Josephs (SR)29Jordan Ross (SO)31Caleb Herring (JR)
WLB7Arion Carter (JR)33Ben Bolton (RS JR)12Jaedon Harmon (FR)
MLB22Jeremiah Telander (JR)13Edwin Spillman (RS FR)55Brenden Anes (FR)
LCB8Colton Hood (RS SO/TR)0William Wright (RS SR)25Timothy Merritt (FR)
SS2Andre Turrentine (RS SR/TR)26Sidney Walton (FR)
FS15Edrees Farooq (SO)10Kaleb Beasley (SO)24Dylan Lewis (FR)
RCB4Ty Redmond (FR)21Tre Poteat (FR)28Marcus Goree Jr. (RS FR)
NB6Jalen McMurray (RS SR/TR)23Boo Carter (SO)37Montrell Bandy (RS SR)
Ad

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.StarterNo.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4
PT98Jackson Ross (RS JR)94Josh Turbyville (RS JR)
PK90Max Gilbert (RS SO)94Josh Turbyville (RS JR)
KO94Josh Turbyville (RS JR)90Max Gilbert (RS SO)
LS48Bennett Brady (RS JR)
H98Jackson Ross (RS JR)
PR23Boo Carter (SO)19Daune Morris (FR)14Braylon Staley (RS FR)42Braylon Harmon (RS FR)
KR2Peyton Lewis (SO)19Daune Morris (FR)
Ad

How to watch UAB vs. Tennessee game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The UAB vs. Tennessee Week 4 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications