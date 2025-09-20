UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The UAB Blazers will square off against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Ahead of the UAB vs. Tennessee game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UAB vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UAB projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Starter WR‑X 1 Corri Milliner (RS SO) WR‑Z 0 Iverson Hooks (RS JR) WR‑A 6 Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR) LT 72 Brandon Sneh (SR/TR) LG 75 Calib Perez (RS JR/TR) C 68 Adam Lepkowski (RS JR) RG 70 JonDarius Morgan (RS SR/TR) RT 77 Logan Moore (RS SO) TE 88 J.C. Sivley (RS SO) QB 7 Jalen Kitna (RS SR/TR) ( RB 4 Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR)

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Starter LDE 4 Amorie Morrison NT 99 Eamon Smalls DT 9 Denver Warren RDE 15 Jamichael Rogers WLB 44 Eli Ennis MLB 0 Devin Hightower LCB 13 Tamarion Crumpley SS 1 Sirad Bryant FS 7 Pierre Royster RCB 24 Tariq Watson NB 11 Perry Fisher

Here's a look at UAB's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Starter PT (Punter) 27 Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR) PK (Kicker) 39 Jonah Delange (JR) KO (Kickoff Specialist) 35 Owen Simpson (FR) LS (Long Snapper) 47 Caleb Moser (JR) H (Holder) 27 Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR) PR (Punt Returner) 5 Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR) KR (Kick Returner) 11 Solomon Beebe (SO)

Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. UAB:

Position No. Starter WR‑X 4 Mike Matthews, SO WR‑Z 17 Chris Brazzell II, RS JR/TR WR‑Y 14 Braylon Staley, RS FR LT 53 Lance Heard, JR/TR LG 74 Shamurad Umarov, RS SO C 56 Sam Pendleton, RS SO/TR RG 75 Wendell Moe Jr., RS JR/TR RT 72 Jesse Perry, RS FR TE 87 Miles Kitselman, SR/TR QB 6 Joey Aguilar, SR/TR RB 18 DeSean Bishop, RS SO

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. UAB:

Position No. Starter DE 42 Tyre West (SR) NT 20 Bryson Eason (RS SR) DT 90 Dominic Bailey (RS SR) LEO 19 Joshua Josephs (SR) WLB 7 Arion Carter (JR) MLB 6 Elijah Herring (JR) STAR 1 Jermod McCoy (JR/TR) CB 5 Ricky Gibson III (SO) CB 22 Jalen McMurray (SR/TR) SS 8 Andre Turrentine (SR/TR) FS 23 Jourdan Thomas (SR)

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. UAB:

Position No. Starter PT 98 Jackson Ross RS JR PK 90 Max Gilbert RS SO KO 94 Josh Turbyville RS JR LS 48 Bennett Brady RS JR H 98 Jackson Ross RS JR PR 23 Boo Carter SO KR 2 Peyton Lewis SO

UAB vs. Tennessee depth chart for Week 4

UAB depth chart

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR‑X 1 Corri Milliner (RS SO) 2 AJ Johnson (RS SR/TR) 14 Jailen Holmes (RS JR/TR) WR‑Z 0 Iverson Hooks (RS JR) 8 Evan McCray (RS SR/TR) 18 Xavier Daisy (SO) WR‑A 6 Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR) 5 Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR) 12 Jaylen Elder (FR) LT 72 Brandon Sneh (SR/TR) 51 Payton Kirkland (RS SO/TR) 58 Ryan Gunter (RS JR) LG 75 Calib Perez (RS JR/TR) 78 Nelson Ramirez (JR/TR) C 68 Adam Lepkowski (RS JR) 53 Baron Franks II (RS SR/TR) RG 70 JonDarius Morgan (RS SR/TR) 74 Barry Walker (RS FR) 59 Jaden Ligon (RS FR) RT 77 Logan Moore (RS SO) 78 Rod Orr Jr. (RS SR/TR) TE 88 J.C. Sivley (RS SO) 17 Elijah Lagg (JR/TR) 85 Antonio Ferguson (RS SO/TR) QB 7 Jalen Kitna (RS SR/TR) 15 Ryder Burton (RS SO/TR) 16 Nate Rogers (RS FR) RB 4 Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR) 3 Isaiah Jacobs (RS SR/TR) 11 Solomon Beebe (SO)

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 4 Amorie Morrison (RS SR/TR) 2 Ezra Odinjor (RS SO/TR) 59 Chris Burge (RS FR) NT 99 Eamon Smalls (RS SO) 34 Jonathan Allen (RS SO) 54 Kyle Mosley (RS FR) DT 9 Denver Warren (RS SR/TR) 55 JaSire Peterson (RS SO/TR) 19 Demarcus Smith (RS SR/TR) RDE 15 Jamichael Rogers (RS SR/TR) 58 J'Quan Mason (RS FR) 25 James Smyre (RS JR/TR) WLB 44 Eli Ennis (SR/TR) 5 Eddy Toussom (SR/TR) MLB 0 Devin Hightower (RS SR/TR) 6 Calvin Pitcher (RS SR/TR) 12 Tylan McNichols (SO) LCB 13 Tamarion Crumpley (RS SR/TR) 23 Donald Lee (RS SR/TR) 17 Roy Williams (RS JR) 3 Jaylyn Ferguson (RS SO) SS 1 Sirad Bryant (RS SR/TR) 10 Jalen Cheek (RS SR/TR) FS 7 Pierre Royster (RS SR/TR) 20 AJ Brown (RS JR) 21 Josh Baka (SR/TR) RCB 24 Tariq Watson (RS JR/TR) 18 Delvon Gulley (SO/TR) 16 Isaiah Crozier (RS SO/TR) NB 11 Perry Fisher (RS JR/TR) 14 Jeremiah Vessel (RS SO/TR) 29 T'sai McDaniel (RS SR)

Here's a look at UAB's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 27 Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR) 35 Owen Simpson (FR) PK 39 Jonah Delange (JR) 35 Owen Simpson (FR) KO 35 Owen Simpson (FR) 39 Jonah Delange (JR) LS 47 Caleb Moser (JR) 46 Evan Bishop (RS SO/TR) H 27 Patrick Foley (RS SR/TR) 46 Evan Bishop (RS SO/TR) PR 5 Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR) 0 Iverson Hooks (RS JR) 6 Brandon Hawkins Jr. (RS SR/TR) KR 11 Solomon Beebe (SO) 3 Isaiah Jacobs (RS SR/TR) 5 Kaleb Brown (RS JR/TR) 4 Jevon Jackson (RS SR/TR)

Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 4 Mike Matthews (SO) 1 Travis Smith Jr. (FR) 83 Trey Weary (RS JR) WR-Z 17 Chris Brazzell II (RS JR/TR) 5 Radarious Jackson (FR) WR-Y 14 Braylon Staley (RS FR) 89 Joakim Dodson (FR) 81 Amari Jefferson (RS FR/TR) LT 53 Lance Heard (JR/TR) 68 Bennett Warren (RS FR) LG 74 Shamurad Umarov (RS SO) 55 Antoni Ogumoro (FR) C 56 Sam Pendleton (RS SO/TR) 50 William Satterwhite (RS FR) 58 Nic Moore (FR) RG 75 Wendell Moe Jr. (RS JR/TR) 71 Max Anderson (RS FR) RT 72 Jesse Perry (RS FR) 73 Brian Grant (RS JR) 59 Charlie Powell III (FR) TE 87 Miles Kitselman (SR/TR) 0 Ethan Davis (RS SO) 3 Jack Van Dorselaer (FR) 7 DaSaahn Brame (FR) 86 Cole Harrison (RS FR) QB 6 Joey Aguilar (SR/TR) 12 Jake Merklinger (RS FR) 15 George MacIntyre (FR) 13 Mason Phillips (FR) RB 18 DeSean Bishop (RS SO) 9 Star Thomas (GR/TR) 2 Peyton Lewis (SO) 19 Daune Morris (FR) 20 Justin Baker (FR)

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 42 Tyre West (SR) 18 Tyree Weathersby (RS SO) 9 Mariyon Dye (FR) 35 Carson Gentle (RS FR) NT 20 Bryson Eason (RS SR) 94 Nathan Robinson (RS SO) 47 Isaiah Campbell (FR) DT 90 Dominic Bailey (RS SR) 30 Jamal Wallace (RS JR/TR) 17 Ethan Utley (FR) LEO 19 Joshua Josephs (SR) 29 Jordan Ross (SO) 31 Caleb Herring (JR) WLB 7 Arion Carter (JR) 33 Ben Bolton (RS JR) 12 Jaedon Harmon (FR) MLB 22 Jeremiah Telander (JR) 13 Edwin Spillman (RS FR) 55 Brenden Anes (FR) LCB 8 Colton Hood (RS SO/TR) 0 William Wright (RS SR) 25 Timothy Merritt (FR) SS 2 Andre Turrentine (RS SR/TR) 26 Sidney Walton (FR) FS 15 Edrees Farooq (SO) 10 Kaleb Beasley (SO) 24 Dylan Lewis (FR) RCB 4 Ty Redmond (FR) 21 Tre Poteat (FR) 28 Marcus Goree Jr. (RS FR) NB 6 Jalen McMurray (RS SR/TR) 23 Boo Carter (SO) 37 Montrell Bandy (RS SR)

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Starter No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 PT 98 Jackson Ross (RS JR) 94 Josh Turbyville (RS JR) PK 90 Max Gilbert (RS SO) 94 Josh Turbyville (RS JR) KO 94 Josh Turbyville (RS JR) 90 Max Gilbert (RS SO) LS 48 Bennett Brady (RS JR) H 98 Jackson Ross (RS JR) PR 23 Boo Carter (SO) 19 Daune Morris (FR) 14 Braylon Staley (RS FR) 42 Braylon Harmon (RS FR) KR 2 Peyton Lewis (SO) 19 Daune Morris (FR)

How to watch UAB vs. Tennessee game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The UAB vs. Tennessee Week 4 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

