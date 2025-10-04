The UCLA Bruins (0-4) will square off against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Ad

Ahead of the UCLA vs. Penn State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UCLA vs. Penn State projected starting lineup for Week 6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UCLA projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on offense vs. Penn State:

Offense Position Starter / First-team Player Jersey No. QB Nico Iamaleava 9 RB Jalen Berger 0 WR-X Kwazi Gilmer 3 WR-Z Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR-SL Mikey Matthews 7 TE-Y Jack Pedersen 28 LT Courtland Ford 77 LG Eugene Brooks 55 C Sam Yoon 64 RG Julian Armella 74 RT Garrett DiGiorgio 72

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on defense vs. Penn State:

Position Starter Jersey No. LDE Anthony Jones 15 NT Gary Smith III 58 DT Keanu Williams 99 RDE Jacob Busic 97 WLB Jalen Woods 9 MLB JonJon Vaughns 6 SLB Isaiah Chisom 32 LCB Robert Stafford III 3 SS Cole Martin 21 FS Key Lawrence 4 RCB Rodrick Pleasant 18 NB Kanye Clark 1

Ad

Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

Special Teams Unit Starter / First-team Player Jersey No. Punter (PT) Will Karoll 49 Place Kicker (PK) Mateen Bhaghani 94 Kickoff (KO) Mateen Bhaghani 94 Long Snapper (LS) Salem Abdul-Wahab 50 Holder (H) Will Karoll 49 Punt Returner (PR) Mikey Matthews 7 Kick Returner (KR) Jadyn Marshall 18

Ad

Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on offense vs. UCLA:

Position Starter Jersey No. WR-X Kyron Hudson 1 WR-Z Devonte Ross 5 WR-Slot (WR-SL) Trebor Peña 8 LT Drew Shelton 66 LG Olaivavega Ioane 71 C Nick Dawkins 53 RG Anthony Donkoh 68 RT Nolan Rucci 72 TE Khalil Dinkins 16 QB Drew Allar 15 RB Nicholas Singleton 10

Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on defense vs. UCLA:

Position Starter Jersey No. LDE Dani Dennis-Sutton 33 LDT Zane Durant 28 RDT Alonzo Ford Jr. 50 RDE Zuriah Fisher 36 WLB Tony Rojas 13 MLB Amare Campbell 24 LCB A.J. Harris 4 SS Zakee Wheatley 6 FS Dejuan Lane 10 RCB Audavion Collins 2 NB Zion Tracy 7

Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on special teams vs. UCLA:

Special Teams Role Primary Starter Jersey No. Punter (PT) Riley Thompson 14 Place Kicker (PK) Ryan Barker 94 Kickoff (KO) Gabriel Nwosu 99 Long Snapper (LS) Tyler Duzansky 48 Holder (H) Riley Thompson 14 Punt Returner (PR) Trebor Peña 8 Kick Returner (KR) King Mack 16

Ad

UCLA vs. Penn State depth chart for Week 6

UCLA depth chart

Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its offense:

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team 4th / 5th WR-X Kwazi Gilmer (No. 3) Ezavier Staples (No. 4) — — WR-Z Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (No. 2) Carter Shaw (No. 14) — — WR-Slot (WR-SL) Mikey Matthews (No. 7) Jaedon Wilson (No. 11) — — LT Courtland Ford (No. 77) Reuben Unije (No. 71) Jaylan Jeffers (No. 58) — LG Eugene Brooks (No. 55) Tautai Li’o Marks (No. 73) — — C Sam Yoon (No. 64) Oluwafunto Akinshilo (No. 69) Caleb Walker (No. 70) — RG Julian Armella (No. 74) Noah Pulealii (No. 68) — — RT Garrett DiGiorgio (No. 72) K.D. Arnold (No. 63) Mark Schroller (No. 75) — TE-Y Jack Pedersen (No. 28) Hudson Habermehl (No. 81) Noah Fox-Flores (No. 82) — QB Nico Iamaleava (No. 9) Pierce Clarkson (No. 15) Luke Duncan (No. 12) Madden Iamaleava (No. 10) RB Jalen Berger (No. 0) Anthony Woods (No. 6) Jaivian Thomas (No. 21) Anthony Frias II (No. 22)

Ad

Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its defense:

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd / Others Left Defensive End (LDE) Anthony Jones (#15) Nico Davillier (#11) — Nose Tackle (NT) Gary Smith III (#58) — — Defensive Tackle (DT) Keanu Williams (#99) — — Right Defensive End (RDE) Jacob Busic (#97) — — Weakside Linebacker (WLB) Jalen Woods (#9) — — Middle Linebacker (MLB) JonJon Vaughns (#6) Ben Perry (#10) — Strongside Linebacker (SLB) Isaiah Chisom (#32) — — Left Cornerback (LCB) Robert Stafford III (#3) — — Right Cornerback (RCB) Rodrick Pleasant (#18) — — Strong Safety (SS) Cole Martin (#21) Aaron Williams (#7) — Free Safety (FS) Key Lawrence (#4) — — Nickel Back (NB) Kanye Clark (#1) — —

Ad

Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its special teams:

Special Teams Role Primary / 1st Team Backup(s) / 2nd & 3rd Team Punter (PT) Will Karoll, #49 Lennox Miller, #97 Place Kicker (PK) Mateen Bhaghani, #94 Cash Peterman, #35 Kickoff (KO) Mateen Bhaghani, #94 Cash Peterman, #35 Long Snapper (LS) Salem Abdul-Wahab, #50 Morrow Evans, #41 Holder (H) Will Karoll, #49 Lennox Miller, #97 Punt Returner (PR) Mikey Matthews, #7 — Kick Returner (KR) Jadyn Marshall, #18 —

Ad

Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Starter No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. WR-X Hudson, Kyron RS SR/TR 1 Howard, Koby FR 3 — — — — — — WR-Z Ross, Devonte SR/TR 5 Clifford, Liam RS SR 2 Enterline, Aaron RS FR 86 — — — — WR-SL Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR 8 Denmark, Tyseer RS FR 4 — — — — — — LT Shelton, Drew SR 66 Aliciene, Owen FR 77 Williams, J'ven RS SO 74 — — — — LG Ioane, Olaivavega RS JR 71 Shanahan Jr., TJ RS SO/TR 54 Onoh, Chimdy RS SO 55 — — — — C Dawkins, Nick RS SR 53 Rulli, Dominic RS JR 52 — — — — — — RG Donkoh, Anthony RS SO 68 Cousins, Cooper SO 50 Birchmeier, Alex RS SO 63 — — — — RT Rucci, Nolan RS SR/TR 72 Sexton, Garrett RS FR 70 — — — — — — TE Dinkins, Khalil RS SR 16 Reynolds, Luke SO 85 Rappleyea, Andrew RS SO 87 Furmanek, Finn RS SO 89 Schlaffer, Joey RS SO 18 QB Allar, Drew SR 15 Grunkemeyer, Ethan RS FR 17 Smolik, Jaxon RS SO 14 — — — — RB Singleton, Nicholas SR 10 Allen, Kaytron SR 13 Wallace, Cam RS SO 26 Smith, Corey RS FR 24 — —

Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Starter No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. LDE Dennis-Sutton, Dani SR 33 Coleman, Chaz FR 19 Williams, Mylachi RS FR 20 Mears, Bobby RS SO 93 — — LDT Durant, Zane SR 28 Blanding, Ty RS SO 39 White, Enai RS JR/TR 45 Adirika, Randy FR 52 — — RDT Ford Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR 50 Gilliam, Xavier RS FR 54 Wafle, Owen RS FR/TR 34 Andrews, Liam RS FR 90 Cook, De'Andre RS FR 94 RDE Fisher, Zuriah RS SR 36 Harvey, Jaylen RS FR 44 Kemajou, Yvan FR 99 — — — — WLB Rojas, Tony JR 13 Wylie, Keon RS JR 32 Speca, Anthony SO 40 — — — — MLB Campbell, Amare JR/TR 24 DeLuca, Dominic RS SR 0 Nelson, DaKaari RS SO 8 — — — — LCB Harris, A.J. JR/TR 4 Washington II, Elliot JR 9 Armstead, Tyler RS FR 35 — — — — SS Wheatley, Zakee RS SR 6 Toure, Vaboue RS FR 21 Payne Jr., Lamont RS SO 27 — — — — FS Lane, Dejuan SO 10 Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR 3 Mack, King JR/TR 16 — — — — RCB Collins, Audavion RS JR/TR 2 Dixson, Daryus FR 5 Joseph, Jahmir FR 23 — — — — NB Tracy, Zion JR 7 Woseley Jr., Kenny RS FR 17 Dinkins, Kolin RS JR 31 — — — —

Ad

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Starter No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. PT Thompson, Riley SR/TR 14 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR 99 — — — — — — PK Barker, Ryan RS SO 94 Parker, Matthew FR 98 — — — — — — KO Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR 99 Parker, Matthew FR 98 — — — — — — LS Duzansky, Tyler RS SR 48 Sokach-Minnick, Blaise RS JR 35 Dufault, Andrew RS FR 92 — — — — H Thompson, Riley SR/TR 14 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR 99 — — — — — — PR Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR 8 Denmark, Tyseer RS FR 4 — — — — — — KR Mack, King JR/TR 16 Singleton, Nicholas SR 10 — — — — — —

Ad

How to watch UCLA vs. Penn State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The UCLA vs. Penn State game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More