  UCLA vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

UCLA vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:57 GMT
Oregon v Penn State - Source: Getty
UCLA vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season - Source: Getty

The UCLA Bruins (0-4) will square off against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Ahead of the UCLA vs. Penn State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UCLA vs. Penn State projected starting lineup for Week 6

UCLA projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on offense vs. Penn State:

Offense PositionStarter / First-team PlayerJersey No.
QBNico Iamaleava9
RBJalen Berger0
WR-XKwazi Gilmer3
WR-ZTitus Mokiao-Atimalala2
WR-SLMikey Matthews7
TE-YJack Pedersen28
LTCourtland Ford77
LGEugene Brooks55
CSam Yoon64
RGJulian Armella74
RTGarrett DiGiorgio72
Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on defense vs. Penn State:

PositionStarterJersey No.
LDEAnthony Jones15
NTGary Smith III58
DTKeanu Williams99
RDEJacob Busic97
WLBJalen Woods9
MLBJonJon Vaughns6
SLBIsaiah Chisom32
LCBRobert Stafford III3
SSCole Martin21
FSKey Lawrence4
RCBRodrick Pleasant18
NBKanye Clark1
Here's a look at UCLA's projected starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

Special Teams UnitStarter / First-team PlayerJersey No.
Punter (PT)Will Karoll49
Place Kicker (PK)Mateen Bhaghani94
Kickoff (KO)Mateen Bhaghani94
Long Snapper (LS)Salem Abdul-Wahab50
Holder (H)Will Karoll49
Punt Returner (PR)Mikey Matthews7
Kick Returner (KR)Jadyn Marshall18
Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on offense vs. UCLA:

PositionStarterJersey No.
WR-XKyron Hudson1
WR-ZDevonte Ross5
WR-Slot (WR-SL)Trebor Peña8
LTDrew Shelton66
LGOlaivavega Ioane71
CNick Dawkins53
RGAnthony Donkoh68
RTNolan Rucci72
TEKhalil Dinkins16
QBDrew Allar15
RBNicholas Singleton10
Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on defense vs. UCLA:

PositionStarterJersey No.
LDEDani Dennis-Sutton33
LDTZane Durant28
RDTAlonzo Ford Jr.50
RDEZuriah Fisher36
WLBTony Rojas13
MLBAmare Campbell24
LCBA.J. Harris4
SSZakee Wheatley6
FSDejuan Lane10
RCBAudavion Collins2
NBZion Tracy7
Here's a look at Penn State's projected starters on special teams vs. UCLA:

Special Teams RolePrimary StarterJersey No.
Punter (PT)Riley Thompson14
Place Kicker (PK)Ryan Barker94
Kickoff (KO)Gabriel Nwosu99
Long Snapper (LS)Tyler Duzansky48
Holder (H)Riley Thompson14
Punt Returner (PR)Trebor Peña8
Kick Returner (KR)King Mack16
UCLA vs. Penn State depth chart for Week 6

UCLA depth chart

Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its offense:

Position1st Team2nd Team3rd Team4th / 5th
WR-XKwazi Gilmer (No. 3)Ezavier Staples (No. 4)
WR-ZTitus Mokiao-Atimalala (No. 2)Carter Shaw (No. 14)
WR-Slot (WR-SL)Mikey Matthews (No. 7)Jaedon Wilson (No. 11)
LTCourtland Ford (No. 77)Reuben Unije (No. 71)Jaylan Jeffers (No. 58)
LGEugene Brooks (No. 55)Tautai Li’o Marks (No. 73)
CSam Yoon (No. 64)Oluwafunto Akinshilo (No. 69)Caleb Walker (No. 70)
RGJulian Armella (No. 74)Noah Pulealii (No. 68)
RTGarrett DiGiorgio (No. 72)K.D. Arnold (No. 63)Mark Schroller (No. 75)
TE-YJack Pedersen (No. 28)Hudson Habermehl (No. 81)Noah Fox-Flores (No. 82)
QBNico Iamaleava (No. 9)Pierce Clarkson (No. 15)Luke Duncan (No. 12)Madden Iamaleava (No. 10)
RBJalen Berger (No. 0)Anthony Woods (No. 6)Jaivian Thomas (No. 21)Anthony Frias II (No. 22)
Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its defense:

Position1st Team2nd Team3rd / Others
Left Defensive End (LDE)Anthony Jones (#15)Nico Davillier (#11)
Nose Tackle (NT)Gary Smith III (#58)
Defensive Tackle (DT)Keanu Williams (#99)
Right Defensive End (RDE)Jacob Busic (#97)
Weakside Linebacker (WLB)Jalen Woods (#9)
Middle Linebacker (MLB)JonJon Vaughns (#6)Ben Perry (#10)
Strongside Linebacker (SLB)Isaiah Chisom (#32)
Left Cornerback (LCB)Robert Stafford III (#3)
Right Cornerback (RCB)Rodrick Pleasant (#18)
Strong Safety (SS)Cole Martin (#21)Aaron Williams (#7)
Free Safety (FS)Key Lawrence (#4)
Nickel Back (NB)Kanye Clark (#1)
Here's a look at UCLA's depth chart for its special teams:

Special Teams RolePrimary / 1st TeamBackup(s) / 2nd & 3rd Team
Punter (PT)Will Karoll, #49Lennox Miller, #97
Place Kicker (PK)Mateen Bhaghani, #94Cash Peterman, #35
Kickoff (KO)Mateen Bhaghani, #94Cash Peterman, #35
Long Snapper (LS)Salem Abdul-Wahab, #50Morrow Evans, #41
Holder (H)Will Karoll, #49Lennox Miller, #97
Punt Returner (PR)Mikey Matthews, #7
Kick Returner (KR)Jadyn Marshall, #18
Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

PosStarterNo.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
WR-XHudson, Kyron RS SR/TR1Howard, Koby FR3
WR-ZRoss, Devonte SR/TR5Clifford, Liam RS SR2Enterline, Aaron RS FR86
WR-SLPeña, Trebor RS SR/TR8Denmark, Tyseer RS FR4
LTShelton, Drew SR66Aliciene, Owen FR77Williams, J'ven RS SO74
LGIoane, Olaivavega RS JR71Shanahan Jr., TJ RS SO/TR54Onoh, Chimdy RS SO55
CDawkins, Nick RS SR53Rulli, Dominic RS JR52
RGDonkoh, Anthony RS SO68Cousins, Cooper SO50Birchmeier, Alex RS SO63
RTRucci, Nolan RS SR/TR72Sexton, Garrett RS FR70
TEDinkins, Khalil RS SR16Reynolds, Luke SO85Rappleyea, Andrew RS SO87Furmanek, Finn RS SO89Schlaffer, Joey RS SO18
QBAllar, Drew SR15Grunkemeyer, Ethan RS FR17Smolik, Jaxon RS SO14
RBSingleton, Nicholas SR10Allen, Kaytron SR13Wallace, Cam RS SO26Smith, Corey RS FR24
Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

PosStarterNo.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
LDEDennis-Sutton, Dani SR33Coleman, Chaz FR19Williams, Mylachi RS FR20Mears, Bobby RS SO93
LDTDurant, Zane SR28Blanding, Ty RS SO39White, Enai RS JR/TR45Adirika, Randy FR52
RDTFord Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR50Gilliam, Xavier RS FR54Wafle, Owen RS FR/TR34Andrews, Liam RS FR90Cook, De'Andre RS FR94
RDEFisher, Zuriah RS SR36Harvey, Jaylen RS FR44Kemajou, Yvan FR99
WLBRojas, Tony JR13Wylie, Keon RS JR32Speca, Anthony SO40
MLBCampbell, Amare JR/TR24DeLuca, Dominic RS SR0Nelson, DaKaari RS SO8
LCBHarris, A.J. JR/TR4Washington II, Elliot JR9Armstead, Tyler RS FR35
SSWheatley, Zakee RS SR6Toure, Vaboue RS FR21Payne Jr., Lamont RS SO27
FSLane, Dejuan SO10Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR3Mack, King JR/TR16
RCBCollins, Audavion RS JR/TR2Dixson, Daryus FR5Joseph, Jahmir FR23
NBTracy, Zion JR7Woseley Jr., Kenny RS FR17Dinkins, Kolin RS JR31
Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosStarterNo.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
PTThompson, Riley SR/TR14Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR99
PKBarker, Ryan RS SO94Parker, Matthew FR98
KONwosu, Gabriel RS SR99Parker, Matthew FR98
LSDuzansky, Tyler RS SR48Sokach-Minnick, Blaise RS JR35Dufault, Andrew RS FR92
HThompson, Riley SR/TR14Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR99
PRPeña, Trebor RS SR/TR8Denmark, Tyseer RS FR4
KRMack, King JR/TR16Singleton, Nicholas SR10
How to watch UCLA vs. Penn State? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The UCLA vs. Penn State game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

