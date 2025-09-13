  • home icon
  • UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3| 2025 college football season

UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3| 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:02 GMT
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Charlotte - Source: Imagn
UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3| 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the Richmond Spiders in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ahead of the game, here's a look at UNC's projected starting lineup.

UNC projected starting lineup for Week 3 vs. Richmond

UNC projected starting lineup

North Carolina Tar Heels QB Gio Lopez - Source: Imagn
North Carolina Tar Heels QB Gio Lopez - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its offense vs. Richmond:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X3Culliver, Chris JR
WR-Z9Green, Javarius RS FR
WR-SL1Shipp, Jordan SO
LT71Boone, William SR/TR
LG68Banfield, Aidan SO
C53Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR
RG52King, Daniel SR/TR
RT55Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR
TE80Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR
QB7Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR
RB4Hood, Caleb RS SR
Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its defense vs. Richmond:

PositionNo.Player 1
LDE8Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR
NT94Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR
DT91Jackson, Leroy RS FR
RDE9Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR
WLB7House, Khmori SO/TR
MLB2Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR
LCB1Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR
SS31Hardy, Will SR
FS5Gibson, Gavin SR/TR
RCB29Allen, Marcus SR
NB21Cost, Kaleb JR
Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its special teams vs. Richmond:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT96Maginness, Tom SR/TR
PK90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR
KO90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR
LS42Triplett, Spencer RS SR
H96Maginness, Tom SR/TR
PR31Hardy, Will SR
KR3Culliver, Chris JR
UNC depth chart for Week 3

UNC depth chart

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X3Culliver, Chris JR81Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR15Leacock, Nathan RS SO/TR
WR-Z9Green, Javarius RS FR0Taylor, Alex RS FR11Billups II, Paul RS SO
WR-SL1Shipp, Jordan SO8Paysour, Kobe RS SR5Robinson Jr., Jason RS FR/TR
LT71Boone, William SR/TR72Buchanan, Eidan FR78Green, Trevyon RS JR
LG68Banfield, Aidan SO77Blue, Trey FR
C53Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR69Lindberg, Chad RS SR/TR57Burkes, Bo RS JR
RG52King, Daniel SR/TR73O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR70Nelson, Byron FR
RT55Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR54McVay, Miles RS SO/TR66Hall, Jordan RS SO/TR
TE80Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR87Halsey, Cort RS SO19Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR
QB7Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR14Johnson, Max GR/TR2Baker, Bryce FR
RB4Hood, Caleb RS SR21Gause, Davion SO28Hall, Benjamin RS SO/TR
Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE8Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR25Mupoyi, Joseph RS SO/TR89Nwaiwu, Emmanuel FR
NT94Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR92Mims, CJ RS JR/TR93Ancrum, Devin FR
DT91Jackson, Leroy RS FR6Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR90Lewis, Xavier FR
RDE9Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR40Thompson, Tyler RS SO10Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR
WLB7House, Khmori SO/TR41Agumadu, Jonathan RS FR/TR30Bennett, Evan RS FR
MLB2Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR4Gbayor, Mikai GR/TR95Anderson, Daniel RS FR
LCB1Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR20Thompson, Jalon SO23Dunbar-Hawkins, Khristian RS FR/TR
SS31Hardy, Will SR16Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR12Smith, Greg RS FR/TR3Ziglar, Malcolm SO
FS5Gibson, Gavin SR/TR18Patterson, Jaiden RS FR17Waters, Peyton SO/TR
RCB29Allen, Marcus SR26Conley, Khalil RS FR11Adams, Ty RS SO
NB21Cost, Kaleb JR0White, Ty RS FR15Miller, Tre RS SO
Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT96Maginness, Tom SR/TR93Horvath, Jacob JR/TR
PK90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR97Bartolomeo, Guytano FR
KO90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR97Bartolomeo, Guytano FR
LS42Triplett, Spencer RS SR48Burt, Gannon RS SO/TR
H96Maginness, Tom SR/TR93Horvath, Jacob JR/TR
PR31Hardy, Will SR21Cost, Kaleb JR
KR3Culliver, Chris JR9Green, Javarius RS FR
How to watch UNC vs. Richmond? TV channel and live stream for Week 3 game

The UNC vs. Richmond game will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the UNC vs. Richmond clash:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
North Carolina suffered a 48-14 defeat to TCU in its season opener. However, the Tar Heels crushed Charlotte 20-3 in their previous game.

Quick Links

