The North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the Richmond Spiders in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ahead of the game, here's a look at UNC's projected starting lineup.

UNC projected starting lineup for Week 3 vs. Richmond

UNC projected starting lineup

North Carolina Tar Heels QB Gio Lopez - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its offense vs. Richmond:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 3 Culliver, Chris JR WR-Z 9 Green, Javarius RS FR WR-SL 1 Shipp, Jordan SO LT 71 Boone, William SR/TR LG 68 Banfield, Aidan SO C 53 Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR RG 52 King, Daniel SR/TR RT 55 Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR TE 80 Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR QB 7 Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR RB 4 Hood, Caleb RS SR

Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its defense vs. Richmond:

Position No. Player 1 LDE 8 Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR NT 94 Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR DT 91 Jackson, Leroy RS FR RDE 9 Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR WLB 7 House, Khmori SO/TR MLB 2 Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR LCB 1 Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR SS 31 Hardy, Will SR FS 5 Gibson, Gavin SR/TR RCB 29 Allen, Marcus SR NB 21 Cost, Kaleb JR

Here's a look at UNC's starting lineup for its special teams vs. Richmond:

Position No. Player 1 PT 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR PK 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR KO 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR LS 42 Triplett, Spencer RS SR H 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR PR 31 Hardy, Will SR KR 3 Culliver, Chris JR

UNC depth chart for Week 3

UNC depth chart

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 3 Culliver, Chris JR 81 Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR 15 Leacock, Nathan RS SO/TR WR-Z 9 Green, Javarius RS FR 0 Taylor, Alex RS FR 11 Billups II, Paul RS SO WR-SL 1 Shipp, Jordan SO 8 Paysour, Kobe RS SR 5 Robinson Jr., Jason RS FR/TR LT 71 Boone, William SR/TR 72 Buchanan, Eidan FR 78 Green, Trevyon RS JR LG 68 Banfield, Aidan SO 77 Blue, Trey FR C 53 Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR 69 Lindberg, Chad RS SR/TR 57 Burkes, Bo RS JR RG 52 King, Daniel SR/TR 73 O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR 70 Nelson, Byron FR RT 55 Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR 54 McVay, Miles RS SO/TR 66 Hall, Jordan RS SO/TR TE 80 Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR 87 Halsey, Cort RS SO 19 Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR QB 7 Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR 14 Johnson, Max GR/TR 2 Baker, Bryce FR RB 4 Hood, Caleb RS SR 21 Gause, Davion SO 28 Hall, Benjamin RS SO/TR

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 8 Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR 25 Mupoyi, Joseph RS SO/TR 89 Nwaiwu, Emmanuel FR NT 94 Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR 92 Mims, CJ RS JR/TR 93 Ancrum, Devin FR DT 91 Jackson, Leroy RS FR 6 Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR 90 Lewis, Xavier FR RDE 9 Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR 40 Thompson, Tyler RS SO 10 Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR WLB 7 House, Khmori SO/TR 41 Agumadu, Jonathan RS FR/TR 30 Bennett, Evan RS FR MLB 2 Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR 4 Gbayor, Mikai GR/TR 95 Anderson, Daniel RS FR LCB 1 Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR 20 Thompson, Jalon SO 23 Dunbar-Hawkins, Khristian RS FR/TR SS 31 Hardy, Will SR 16 Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR 12 Smith, Greg RS FR/TR 3 Ziglar, Malcolm SO FS 5 Gibson, Gavin SR/TR 18 Patterson, Jaiden RS FR 17 Waters, Peyton SO/TR RCB 29 Allen, Marcus SR 26 Conley, Khalil RS FR 11 Adams, Ty RS SO NB 21 Cost, Kaleb JR 0 White, Ty RS FR 15 Miller, Tre RS SO

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR 93 Horvath, Jacob JR/TR PK 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR 97 Bartolomeo, Guytano FR KO 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR 97 Bartolomeo, Guytano FR LS 42 Triplett, Spencer RS SR 48 Burt, Gannon RS SO/TR H 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR 93 Horvath, Jacob JR/TR PR 31 Hardy, Will SR 21 Cost, Kaleb JR KR 3 Culliver, Chris JR 9 Green, Javarius RS FR

How to watch UNC vs. Richmond? TV channel and live stream for Week 3 game

The UNC vs. Richmond game will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the UNC vs. Richmond clash:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina suffered a 48-14 defeat to TCU in its season opener. However, the Tar Heels crushed Charlotte 20-3 in their previous game.

