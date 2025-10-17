  • home icon
  • College Football
  • UNC vs. Cal projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

UNC vs. Cal projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:07 GMT
North Carolina v Charlotte - Source: Getty
North Carolina v Charlotte - Source: Getty

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-3) will square off against the California Golden Bears (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

Ad

Ahead of the UNC vs. Cal game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UNC vs. Cal projected starting lineup for Week 8

UNC projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on offense vs. Cal:

PositionStarter
WR-XChris Culliver (JR)
WR-ZJavarius Green (RS FR)
WR-SLJordan Shipp (SO)
LTAustin Blaske (GR/TR)
LGAidan Banfield (SO)
CChristo Kelly (RS SR/TR)
RGDaniel King (SR/TR)
RTJakai Moore (RS SR/TR)
TEJake Johnson (JR/TR)
QBGio Lopez (RS SO/TR)
RBDemon June (FR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on defense vs. Cal:

PositionStarter
LDESmith Vilbert (RS SR/TR)
NTD’Antre Robinson (SO/TR)
DTLeroy Jackson (RS FR)
RDEMelkart Abou-Jaoude (RS JR/TR)
WLBKhmori House (SO/TR)
MLBAndrew Simpson (RS SR/TR)
LCBThaddeus Dixon (SR/TR)
SSWill Hardy (JR)
FSGavin Gibson (SR/TR)
RCBMarcus Allen (SR)
NBKaleb Cost (JR)
Ad

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on special teams vs. Cal:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)Tom Maginness (SR/TR)
Placekicker (PK)Rece Verhoff (SR/TR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)Rece Verhoff (SR/TR)
Long Snapper (LS)Spencer Triplett (RS SR)
Holder (H)Tom Maginness (SR/TR)
Punt Returner (PR)Will Hardy (JR)
Kick Returner (KR)Chris Culliver (JR)
Ad

Ca projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on offense vs. UNC:

PositionStarter
WR-XJacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR)
WR-ZTrond Grizzell (RS SR)
WR-SLJordan King (RS JR)
LTFrederick Williams III (RS SO)
LGJordan Spasojevic-Moko (RS SR/TR)
CTyson Ruffins (JR/TR)
RGSioape Vatikani (RS JR)
RTLeon Bell (RS JR/TR)
TEMason Mini (RS SO/TR)
QBJaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (FR)
RBKendrick Raphael (JR/TR)
Ad

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on defense vs. UNC:

PositionStarter
LOLBJayden Wayne (JR/TR)
NTAidan Keanaaina (RS SR/TR)
DTT.J. Bollers (RS SR/TR)
ROLBTJ Bush Jr. (JR/TR)
WLBLuke Ferrelli (RS FR)
MLBCade Uluave (JR)
LCBHezekiah Masses (SR/TR)
SSAiden Manutai (FR)
FSDru Polidore Jr. (SR/TR)
RCBBrent Austin (SR/TR)
NBCam Sidney (RS JR)
Ad

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on special teams vs. UNC:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)Michael Kern (SO/TR)
Placekicker (PK)Chase Meyer (RS JR/TR)
Kickoff Specialist (KO)Chase Meyer (RS JR/TR)
Long Snapper (LS)Rino Monteforte (RS JR/TR)
Holder (H)Brook Honoré Jr. (RS JR/TR)
Punt Returner (PR)Jacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR)
Kick Returner (KR)Jacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR)
Ad

UNC vs. Cal depth chart for Week 8

UNC depth chart

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/Status
WR-X3Chris CulliverJR8Kobe PaysourRS SR
WR-Z9Javarius GreenRS FR0Alex TaylorRS FR
WR-SL1Jordan ShippSO15Nathan LeacockRS SO/TR
LT58Austin BlaskeGR/TR72Eidan BuchananFR
LG68Aidan BanfieldSO73Will O’SteenRS SR/TR
C53Christo KellyRS SR/TR69Chad LindbergRS SR/TR
RG52Daniel KingSR/TR73Will O’SteenRS SR/TR
RT55Jakai MooreRS SR/TR54Miles McVayRS SO/TR
TE19Jake JohnsonJR/TR80Jordan OwensRS SR/TR18Connor CoxJR/TR
QB7Gio LopezRS SO/TR14Max JohnsonGR/TR
RB12Demon JuneFR4Caleb HoodRS SR21Davion GauseSO
Ad

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/Status
LDE8Smith VilbertRS SR/TR25Joseph MupoyiRS SO/TR
NT6D’Antre RobinsonSO/TR94Isaiah JohnsonRS JR/TR
DT91Leroy JacksonRS FR92CJ MimsRS JR/TR
RDE9Melkart Abou-JaoudeRS JR/TR40Tyler ThompsonRS SO
WLB7Khmori HouseSO/TR41Jonathan AgumaduRS FR/TR
MLB2Andrew SimpsonRS SR/TR4Mikai GbayorGR/TR
LCB1Thaddeus DixonSR/TR20Jalon ThompsonSO
SS31Will HardyJR18Jaiden PattersonRS FR
FS5Gavin GibsonSR/TR17Peyton WatersSO/TR
RCB29Marcus AllenSR26Khalil ConleyRS FR
NB21Kaleb CostJR15Tre MillerRS SO
Ad

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/Status
PT96Tom MaginnessSR/TR93Jacob HorvathJR/TR
PK90Rece VerhoffSR/TR97Guytano BartolomeoFR
KO90Rece VerhoffSR/TR97Guytano BartolomeoFR
LS42Spencer TriplettRS SR48Gannon BurtRS SO/TR
H96Tom MaginnessSR/TR93Jacob HorvathJR/TR
PR31Will HardySR9Javarius GreenRS FR
KR3Chris CulliverJR28Benjamin HallRS SO/TR
Ad

Cal depth chart

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/Status
WR-X21Jacob De JesusRS SR/TR15Mark HamperRS SO/TR9Kyion GrayesRS JR/TR
WR-Z7Trond GrizzellRS SR84Jaiven PlummerRS JR10Jayden Dixon-VealRS SR/TR
WR-SL4Jordan KingRS JR18QuaRon AdamsRS JR/TR
LT54Frederick Williams IIIRS SO52Nick MorrowRS SO
LG66Jordan Spasojevic-MokoRS SR/TR50LaJuan OwensRS SO/TR
C56Tyson RuffinsJR/TR78Lamar RobinsonSR/TR57Daveion HarleyJR/TR
RG71Sioape VatikaniRS JR76Bastian SwinneyRS SR
RT55Leon BellRS JR/TR77Braden MillerRS JR/TR
TE85Mason MiniRS SO/TR86Jeffrey JohnsonRS SR81Landon MorrisRS SR/TR
QB3Jaron-Keawe SagapoluteleFR13Devin BrownRS JR/TR2EJ CaminongRS FR
RB6Kendrick RaphaelJR/TR11LJ Johnson Jr.RS SR/TR5Brandon High Jr.RS SO/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/StatusNo.Player 3Class/Status
LOLB10Jayden WayneJR/TR16Chris VictorGR/TR19Odera OkakaJR/TR
NT47Aidan KeanaainaRS SR/TR94Stanley Saole-McKenzieRS SR97Michael-Anthony OkwuraRS FR
DT88T.J. BollersRS SR/TR99Zae SmithRS SR/TR56Legend JourneyRS FR
ROLB3TJ Bush Jr.JR/TR51Curlee Thomas IVRS JR44John Tofi Jr.FR
WLB41Luke FerrelliRS FR7Harrison TaggartRS JR/TR
MLB0Cade UluaveJR46Aaron HamptonSO
LCB5Hezekiah MassesSR/TR6Ja'ir SmithRS SR/TR
SS14Aiden ManutaiFR24Quimari ShemwellSO/TR
FS2Dru Polidore Jr.SR/TR17Jordan SanfordJR/TR11Dayday AupiuRS FR
RCB4Brent AustinSR/TR21Jae'on YoungFR25Khamani HudsonRS FR
NB20Cam SidneyRS JR8Jasiah WagonerRS SO/TR22Tristan DunnRS JR
Ad

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1Class/StatusNo.Player 2Class/Status
PT9Michael KernSO/TR40Brook Honoré Jr.RS JR/TR
PK91Chase MeyerRS JR/TR27Abram MurrayRS FR/TR
KO91Chase MeyerRS JR/TR27Abram MurrayRS FR/TR
LS39Rino MonteforteRS JR/TR
H40Brook Honoré Jr.RS JR/TR9Michael KernSO/TR
PR21Jacob De JesusRS SR/TR18QuaRon AdamsRS JR/TR
KR21Jacob De JesusRS SR/TR18QuaRon AdamsRS JR/TR
Ad

How to watch the UNC vs. Cal game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The UNC vs. Cal game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the Week 8 clash on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications