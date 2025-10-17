UNC vs. Cal projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 college football season

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-3) will square off against the California Golden Bears (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season on Friday. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

Ahead of the UNC vs. Cal game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UNC vs. Cal projected starting lineup for Week 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UNC projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on offense vs. Cal:

Position Starter WR-X Chris Culliver (JR) WR-Z Javarius Green (RS FR) WR-SL Jordan Shipp (SO) LT Austin Blaske (GR/TR) LG Aidan Banfield (SO) C Christo Kelly (RS SR/TR) RG Daniel King (SR/TR) RT Jakai Moore (RS SR/TR) TE Jake Johnson (JR/TR) QB Gio Lopez (RS SO/TR) RB Demon June (FR)

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on defense vs. Cal:

Position Starter LDE Smith Vilbert (RS SR/TR) NT D’Antre Robinson (SO/TR) DT Leroy Jackson (RS FR) RDE Melkart Abou-Jaoude (RS JR/TR) WLB Khmori House (SO/TR) MLB Andrew Simpson (RS SR/TR) LCB Thaddeus Dixon (SR/TR) SS Will Hardy (JR) FS Gavin Gibson (SR/TR) RCB Marcus Allen (SR) NB Kaleb Cost (JR)

Here's a look at UNC's projected starters on special teams vs. Cal:

Position Starter Punter (PT) Tom Maginness (SR/TR) Placekicker (PK) Rece Verhoff (SR/TR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) Rece Verhoff (SR/TR) Long Snapper (LS) Spencer Triplett (RS SR) Holder (H) Tom Maginness (SR/TR) Punt Returner (PR) Will Hardy (JR) Kick Returner (KR) Chris Culliver (JR)

Ca projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on offense vs. UNC:

Position Starter WR-X Jacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR) WR-Z Trond Grizzell (RS SR) WR-SL Jordan King (RS JR) LT Frederick Williams III (RS SO) LG Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (RS SR/TR) C Tyson Ruffins (JR/TR) RG Sioape Vatikani (RS JR) RT Leon Bell (RS JR/TR) TE Mason Mini (RS SO/TR) QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (FR) RB Kendrick Raphael (JR/TR)

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on defense vs. UNC:

Position Starter LOLB Jayden Wayne (JR/TR) NT Aidan Keanaaina (RS SR/TR) DT T.J. Bollers (RS SR/TR) ROLB TJ Bush Jr. (JR/TR) WLB Luke Ferrelli (RS FR) MLB Cade Uluave (JR) LCB Hezekiah Masses (SR/TR) SS Aiden Manutai (FR) FS Dru Polidore Jr. (SR/TR) RCB Brent Austin (SR/TR) NB Cam Sidney (RS JR)

Here's a look at Cal's projected starters on special teams vs. UNC:

Position Starter Punter (PT) Michael Kern (SO/TR) Placekicker (PK) Chase Meyer (RS JR/TR) Kickoff Specialist (KO) Chase Meyer (RS JR/TR) Long Snapper (LS) Rino Monteforte (RS JR/TR) Holder (H) Brook Honoré Jr. (RS JR/TR) Punt Returner (PR) Jacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR) Kick Returner (KR) Jacob De Jesus (RS SR/TR)

UNC vs. Cal depth chart for Week 8

UNC depth chart

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status WR-X 3 Chris Culliver JR 8 Kobe Paysour RS SR — — — WR-Z 9 Javarius Green RS FR 0 Alex Taylor RS FR — — — WR-SL 1 Jordan Shipp SO 15 Nathan Leacock RS SO/TR — — — LT 58 Austin Blaske GR/TR 72 Eidan Buchanan FR — — — LG 68 Aidan Banfield SO 73 Will O’Steen RS SR/TR — — — C 53 Christo Kelly RS SR/TR 69 Chad Lindberg RS SR/TR — — — RG 52 Daniel King SR/TR 73 Will O’Steen RS SR/TR — — — RT 55 Jakai Moore RS SR/TR 54 Miles McVay RS SO/TR — — — TE 19 Jake Johnson JR/TR 80 Jordan Owens RS SR/TR 18 Connor Cox JR/TR QB 7 Gio Lopez RS SO/TR 14 Max Johnson GR/TR — — — RB 12 Demon June FR 4 Caleb Hood RS SR 21 Davion Gause SO

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status LDE 8 Smith Vilbert RS SR/TR 25 Joseph Mupoyi RS SO/TR NT 6 D’Antre Robinson SO/TR 94 Isaiah Johnson RS JR/TR DT 91 Leroy Jackson RS FR 92 CJ Mims RS JR/TR RDE 9 Melkart Abou-Jaoude RS JR/TR 40 Tyler Thompson RS SO WLB 7 Khmori House SO/TR 41 Jonathan Agumadu RS FR/TR MLB 2 Andrew Simpson RS SR/TR 4 Mikai Gbayor GR/TR LCB 1 Thaddeus Dixon SR/TR 20 Jalon Thompson SO SS 31 Will Hardy JR 18 Jaiden Patterson RS FR FS 5 Gavin Gibson SR/TR 17 Peyton Waters SO/TR RCB 29 Marcus Allen SR 26 Khalil Conley RS FR NB 21 Kaleb Cost JR 15 Tre Miller RS SO

Here's a look at UNC's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status PT 96 Tom Maginness SR/TR 93 Jacob Horvath JR/TR PK 90 Rece Verhoff SR/TR 97 Guytano Bartolomeo FR KO 90 Rece Verhoff SR/TR 97 Guytano Bartolomeo FR LS 42 Spencer Triplett RS SR 48 Gannon Burt RS SO/TR H 96 Tom Maginness SR/TR 93 Jacob Horvath JR/TR PR 31 Will Hardy SR 9 Javarius Green RS FR KR 3 Chris Culliver JR 28 Benjamin Hall RS SO/TR

Cal depth chart

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status WR-X 21 Jacob De Jesus RS SR/TR 15 Mark Hamper RS SO/TR 9 Kyion Grayes RS JR/TR WR-Z 7 Trond Grizzell RS SR 84 Jaiven Plummer RS JR 10 Jayden Dixon-Veal RS SR/TR WR-SL 4 Jordan King RS JR 18 QuaRon Adams RS JR/TR — — — LT 54 Frederick Williams III RS SO 52 Nick Morrow RS SO — — — LG 66 Jordan Spasojevic-Moko RS SR/TR 50 LaJuan Owens RS SO/TR — — — C 56 Tyson Ruffins JR/TR 78 Lamar Robinson SR/TR 57 Daveion Harley JR/TR RG 71 Sioape Vatikani RS JR 76 Bastian Swinney RS SR — — — RT 55 Leon Bell RS JR/TR 77 Braden Miller RS JR/TR — — — TE 85 Mason Mini RS SO/TR 86 Jeffrey Johnson RS SR 81 Landon Morris RS SR/TR QB 3 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele FR 13 Devin Brown RS JR/TR 2 EJ Caminong RS FR RB 6 Kendrick Raphael JR/TR 11 LJ Johnson Jr. RS SR/TR 5 Brandon High Jr. RS SO/TR

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status No. Player 3 Class/Status LOLB 10 Jayden Wayne JR/TR 16 Chris Victor GR/TR 19 Odera Okaka JR/TR NT 47 Aidan Keanaaina RS SR/TR 94 Stanley Saole-McKenzie RS SR 97 Michael-Anthony Okwura RS FR DT 88 T.J. Bollers RS SR/TR 99 Zae Smith RS SR/TR 56 Legend Journey RS FR ROLB 3 TJ Bush Jr. JR/TR 51 Curlee Thomas IV RS JR 44 John Tofi Jr. FR WLB 41 Luke Ferrelli RS FR 7 Harrison Taggart RS JR/TR — — — MLB 0 Cade Uluave JR 46 Aaron Hampton SO — — — LCB 5 Hezekiah Masses SR/TR 6 Ja'ir Smith RS SR/TR — — — SS 14 Aiden Manutai FR 24 Quimari Shemwell SO/TR — — — FS 2 Dru Polidore Jr. SR/TR 17 Jordan Sanford JR/TR 11 Dayday Aupiu RS FR RCB 4 Brent Austin SR/TR 21 Jae'on Young FR 25 Khamani Hudson RS FR NB 20 Cam Sidney RS JR 8 Jasiah Wagoner RS SO/TR 22 Tristan Dunn RS JR

Here's a look at Cal's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 Class/Status No. Player 2 Class/Status PT 9 Michael Kern SO/TR 40 Brook Honoré Jr. RS JR/TR PK 91 Chase Meyer RS JR/TR 27 Abram Murray RS FR/TR KO 91 Chase Meyer RS JR/TR 27 Abram Murray RS FR/TR LS 39 Rino Monteforte RS JR/TR — — — H 40 Brook Honoré Jr. RS JR/TR 9 Michael Kern SO/TR PR 21 Jacob De Jesus RS SR/TR 18 QuaRon Adams RS JR/TR KR 21 Jacob De Jesus RS SR/TR 18 QuaRon Adams RS JR/TR

How to watch the UNC vs. Cal game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 contest

The UNC vs. Cal game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the Week 8 clash on Fubo.

