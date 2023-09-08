USC sensation Caleb Williams vows to outnumber $300M valued NFL GOAT Tom Brady in terms of career records

USC star quarterback and defending Heisman Trophy champion Caleb Williams says he wants to surpass Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins in the NFL, among other things.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Williams said he wanted to win eight Super Bowls because "Tom Brady has seven."

Still-mysterious sports personality Dov Kleiman took to X (formerly Twitter) to post excerpts from the GQ feature on Williams titled "The New King of College Football."

And as expected, the confident words from the USC Trojans' leading man had fans reacting in all sorts of ways online. As per the GQ article, Williams also wants to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

As per Kleiman's other posts, however, he believes Caleb Williams has the skills and talent to potentially surpass even someone like Tom Brady. The only thing left for Williams now, says Kleiman, is to know which team ends up picking No. 1 in the draft.

But that could be problematic down the line if things don't pan out the way the Trojans' QB1 wants it to be.

Recently, Williams' father mentioned that his son might stay in college one more year if a bad team picks him. And as all sports fans should know, bad teams are the priority for high draft picks--especially No. 1 picks.

Will Caleb Williams be successful in the NFL?

Caleb Williams still has yet to be a pro, while Tom Brady is the unanimous GOAT quarterback, according to fans (via a Morning Consult Pro fan poll). As such, his claiming to look to win eight Super Bowls is already a lofty goal--not to mention matching the legacy of Brady as a QB overall.

The USC star also has high-profile critics, including Skip Bayless, who believe Williams' playstyle might not translate into the NFL. But if Caleb Williams' college career is the only metric, then he's more or less in the same conversation as Brady.

Williams won the Heisman trophy last year in convincing fashion, becoming the seventh winner in school history as a sophomore. He passed for 4,075 yards on a 66.1% CMP while also being ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation. And so far, he is once again in the running for his second-straight Heisman.

According to Draft Kings Network, Caleb Williams' performance through USC's undefeated Week 1 keeps him a favorite to win the race anew. He has +450 odds through Week 1, far better than second-placer Michael Penix Jr. and third-placer Jordan Travis.

If he does win his second-straight Heisman, then he might actually have a chance at matching (and maybe surpassing) the New England Patriots legend's record.

The season is far from over, though, so it's still way too early to tell.