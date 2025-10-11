  • home icon
  USC vs. Michigan projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

USC vs. Michigan projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Michigan - Source: Imagn

The USC Trojans (4-1) will square off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the USC vs. Michigan game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

USC vs. Michigan projected starting lineup for Week 7

USC projected starting lineup

Here's a look at USC's projected starters on offense vs. Michigan:

PositionStarter
QBJayden Maiava (#14)
RBWaymond Jordan (#2)
WR-XJa'Kobi Lane (#8)
WR-ZTanook Hines (#16)
WR-SLMakai Lemon (#6)
TELake McRee (#87)
LTElijah Paige (#72)
LGTobias Raymond (#73)
CKilian O'Connor (#67)
RGAlani Noa (#77)
RTJustin Tauanuu (#74)
Here's a look at USC's projected starters on defense vs. Michigan:

PositionStarter
LDEAnthony Lucas (#6)
NTDevan Thompkins (#8)
DTJide Abasiri (#97)
RDEKameryn Fountain (#1)
WLBEric Gentry (#18)
MLBDesman Stephens II (#23)
LCBDJ Harvey (#2)
SSBishop Fitzgerald (#19)
FSChristian Pierce (#24)
RCBDeCarlos Nicholson (#17)
NBKamari Ramsey (#7)
Here's a look at USC's projected starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

PositionStarter
PTSam Johnson (#80)
PKRyon Sayeri (#48)
KORyon Sayeri (#48)
LSHank Pepper (#31)
HSam Johnson (#80)
PRMakai Lemon (#6)
KRMakai Lemon (#6)
Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on offense vs. USC:

PositionStarter
WR-XDonaven McCulley (#1)
WR-ZChanning Goodwin (#9)
WR-SLSemaj Morgan (#0)
LTEvan Link (#71)
LGGiovanni El-Hadi (#58)
CGreg Crippen (#51)
RGBrady Norton (#70)
RTAndrew Sprague (#54)
TEMarlin Klein (#17)
QBBryce Underwood (#19)
RBJustice Haynes (#22)
Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on defense vs. USC:

PositionStarter
DERayshaun Benny (#26)
NTDamon Payne (#44)
DTTrey Pierce (#95)
LOLBDerrick Moore (#8)
WLBJimmy Rolder (#30)
MLBErnest Hausmann (#15)
ROLBTJ Guy (#4)
LCBJyaire Hill (#20)
SSMason Curtis (#25)
FSBrandyn Hillman (#6)
RCBJayden Sanders (#27)
NBTJ Metcalf (#7)
Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on special teams vs. USC:

PositionStarter
PTHudson Hollenbeck (#90)
PKDominic Zvada (#96)
KOBeckham Sunderland (#92)
LSGreg Tarr (#45)
HHudson Hollenbeck (#90)
PRSemaj Morgan (#0)
KRAndrew Marsh (#4)
USC vs. Michigan depth chart for Week 7

USC depth chart

Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4Backup 5
WR-XJa'Kobi Lane (#8)Zacharyus Williams (#0)Corey Simms (#10)Asante Das (#86)
WR-ZTanook Hines (#16)DJ Jordan (#19)Jaden Richardson (#15)Romero Ison (#84)
WR-SLMakai Lemon (#6)Jay Fair (#9)Josiah Zamora (#44)
LTElijah Paige (#72)Aaron Dunn (#70)
LGTobias Raymond (#73)Micah Banuelos (#59)Hayden Treter (#68)
CKilian O'Connor (#67)J'Onre Reed (#50)Willi Wascher (#52)
RGAlani Noa (#77)Kaylon Miller (#60)
RTJustin Tauanuu (#74)Elijah Vaikona (#79)Alex Payne (#71)
TELake McRee (#87)Walker Lyons (#85)Taniela Tupou (#88)Carson Tabaracci (#24)
QBJayden Maiava (#14)Husan Longstreet (#4)Sam Huard (#7)
RBWaymond Jordan (#2)Eli Sanders (#1)Bryan Jackson (#21)King Miller (#30)Cian McKelvey (#41)
Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4Backup 5
LDEAnthony Lucas (#6)Braylan Shelby (#10)Jadyn Ramos (#95)Garrett Pomerantz (#39)
NTDevan Thompkins (#8)Keeshawn Silver (#9)Carlon Jones (#92)Kobe Pepe (#94)
DTJide Abasiri (#97)Jamaal Jarrett (#0)Floyd Boucard (#88)Brendan Cho (#91)
RDEKameryn Fountain (#1)Jahkeem Stewart (#4)Gus Cordova (#90)
WLBEric Gentry (#18)Elijah Newby (#26)Matai Tagoa’i (#44)Garrison Madden (#29)Ryan Quintanar (#51)
MLBDesman Stephens II (#23)Jadyn Walker (#31)Ta'Mere Robinson (#14)Roman Marchetti (#57)AJ Tuitele (#54)
LCBDJ Harvey (#2)Marcelles Williams (#25)Trestin Castro (#37)
SSBishop Fitzgerald (#19)Kennedy Urlacher (#28)Isaiah Rubin (#38)Brandon Shepherd (#45)
FSChristian Pierce (#24)Marquis Gallegos (#30)Steve Miller (#36)
RCBDeCarlos Nicholson (#17)Chasen Johnson (#21)Braylon Conley (#22)Shawn Sehra (#40)
NBKamari Ramsey (#7)Kevin Longstreet (#34)James Johnson (#35)
Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
PTSam Johnson (#80)Ryon Sayeri (#48)
PKRyon Sayeri (#48)William Weisberg (#93)
KORyon Sayeri (#48)William Weisberg (#93)
LSHank Pepper (#31)Devin McDonough (#47)
HSam Johnson (#80)Ryon Sayeri (#48)
PRMakai Lemon (#6)Zacharyus Williams (#0)
KRMakai Lemon (#6)Eli Sanders (#1)
Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
WR-XDonaven McCulley (#1)Fredrick Moore (#3)Peyton O'Leary (#81)--
WR-ZChanning Goodwin (#9)Kendrick Bell (#10)---
WR-SLSemaj Morgan (#0)Andrew Marsh (#4)Anthony Simpson (#5)--
LTEvan Link (#71)Blake Frazier (#77)---
LGGiovanni El-Hadi (#58)Nathan Efobi (#55)---
CGreg Crippen (#51)Kaden Strayhorn (#75)---
RGBrady Norton (#70)Jake Guarnera (#53)---
RTAndrew Sprague (#54)Ty Haywood (#79)---
TEMarlin Klein (#17)Max Bredeson (#44)Zack Marshall (#83)Jalen Hoffman (#42)Deakon Tonielli (#88)
QBBryce Underwood (#19)Jake Garcia (#12)Jadyn Davis (#2)--
RBJustice Haynes (#22)Jordan Marshall (#23)Jasper Parker (#27)Bryson Kuzdzal (#24)-
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
DERayshaun Benny (#26)Enow Etta (#17)---
NTDamon Payne (#44)Tré Williams (#0)---
DTTrey Pierce (#95)Manuel Beigel (#76)Chibi Anwunah (#97)--
LOLBDerrick Moore (#8)Dominic Nichols (#33)Nate Marshall (#94)--
WLBJimmy Rolder (#30)Jaishawn Barham (#1)Troy Bowles (#18)--
MLBErnest Hausmann (#15)Cole Sullivan (#23)Chase Taylor (#29)--
ROLBTJ Guy (#4)Cameron Brandt (#9)Lugard Edokpayi (#88)--
LCBJyaire Hill (#20)Elijah Dotson (#22)Shamari Earls (#2)--
SSMason Curtis (#25)Jaden Mangham (#3)Jacob Oden (#5)--
FSBrandyn Hillman (#6)Rod Moore (#19)Jordan Young (#14)--
RCBJayden Sanders (#27)Jo'Ziah Edmond (#16)---
NBTJ Metcalf (#7)Tevis Metcalf (#24)---
Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
PTHudson Hollenbeck (#90)Hunter Robertson (#93)---
PKDominic Zvada (#96)Beckham Sunderland (#92)Stuart Blake (#35)--
KOBeckham Sunderland (#92)Dominic Zvada (#96)Stuart Blake (#35)--
LSGreg Tarr (#45)Trent Middleton (#67)---
HHudson Hollenbeck (#90)Hunter Robertson (#93)---
PRSemaj Morgan (#0)Joe Taylor (#39)---
KRAndrew Marsh (#4)Jordan Marshall (#23)---
How to watch the USC vs. Michigan game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The USC vs. Michigan game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

