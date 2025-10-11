USC vs. Michigan projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

The USC Trojans (4-1) will square off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

Ahead of the USC vs. Michigan game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

USC vs. Michigan projected starting lineup for Week 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USC projected starting lineup

Here's a look at USC's projected starters on offense vs. Michigan:

Position Starter QB Jayden Maiava (#14) RB Waymond Jordan (#2) WR-X Ja'Kobi Lane (#8) WR-Z Tanook Hines (#16) WR-SL Makai Lemon (#6) TE Lake McRee (#87) LT Elijah Paige (#72) LG Tobias Raymond (#73) C Kilian O'Connor (#67) RG Alani Noa (#77) RT Justin Tauanuu (#74)

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at USC's projected starters on defense vs. Michigan:

Position Starter LDE Anthony Lucas (#6) NT Devan Thompkins (#8) DT Jide Abasiri (#97) RDE Kameryn Fountain (#1) WLB Eric Gentry (#18) MLB Desman Stephens II (#23) LCB DJ Harvey (#2) SS Bishop Fitzgerald (#19) FS Christian Pierce (#24) RCB DeCarlos Nicholson (#17) NB Kamari Ramsey (#7)

Ad

Here's a look at USC's projected starters on special teams vs. Michigan:

Position Starter PT Sam Johnson (#80) PK Ryon Sayeri (#48) KO Ryon Sayeri (#48) LS Hank Pepper (#31) H Sam Johnson (#80) PR Makai Lemon (#6) KR Makai Lemon (#6)

Ad

Michigan projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on offense vs. USC:

Position Starter WR-X Donaven McCulley (#1) WR-Z Channing Goodwin (#9) WR-SL Semaj Morgan (#0) LT Evan Link (#71) LG Giovanni El-Hadi (#58) C Greg Crippen (#51) RG Brady Norton (#70) RT Andrew Sprague (#54) TE Marlin Klein (#17) QB Bryce Underwood (#19) RB Justice Haynes (#22)

Ad

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on defense vs. USC:

Position Starter DE Rayshaun Benny (#26) NT Damon Payne (#44) DT Trey Pierce (#95) LOLB Derrick Moore (#8) WLB Jimmy Rolder (#30) MLB Ernest Hausmann (#15) ROLB TJ Guy (#4) LCB Jyaire Hill (#20) SS Mason Curtis (#25) FS Brandyn Hillman (#6) RCB Jayden Sanders (#27) NB TJ Metcalf (#7)

Ad

Here's a look at Michigan's projected starters on special teams vs. USC:

Position Starter PT Hudson Hollenbeck (#90) PK Dominic Zvada (#96) KO Beckham Sunderland (#92) LS Greg Tarr (#45) H Hudson Hollenbeck (#90) PR Semaj Morgan (#0) KR Andrew Marsh (#4)

Ad

USC vs. Michigan depth chart for Week 7

USC depth chart

Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 Backup 5 WR-X Ja'Kobi Lane (#8) Zacharyus Williams (#0) Corey Simms (#10) Asante Das (#86) WR-Z Tanook Hines (#16) DJ Jordan (#19) Jaden Richardson (#15) Romero Ison (#84) WR-SL Makai Lemon (#6) Jay Fair (#9) Josiah Zamora (#44) LT Elijah Paige (#72) Aaron Dunn (#70) LG Tobias Raymond (#73) Micah Banuelos (#59) Hayden Treter (#68) C Kilian O'Connor (#67) J'Onre Reed (#50) Willi Wascher (#52) RG Alani Noa (#77) Kaylon Miller (#60) RT Justin Tauanuu (#74) Elijah Vaikona (#79) Alex Payne (#71) TE Lake McRee (#87) Walker Lyons (#85) Taniela Tupou (#88) Carson Tabaracci (#24) QB Jayden Maiava (#14) Husan Longstreet (#4) Sam Huard (#7) RB Waymond Jordan (#2) Eli Sanders (#1) Bryan Jackson (#21) King Miller (#30) Cian McKelvey (#41)

Ad

Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 Backup 5 LDE Anthony Lucas (#6) Braylan Shelby (#10) Jadyn Ramos (#95) Garrett Pomerantz (#39) NT Devan Thompkins (#8) Keeshawn Silver (#9) Carlon Jones (#92) Kobe Pepe (#94) DT Jide Abasiri (#97) Jamaal Jarrett (#0) Floyd Boucard (#88) Brendan Cho (#91) RDE Kameryn Fountain (#1) Jahkeem Stewart (#4) Gus Cordova (#90) WLB Eric Gentry (#18) Elijah Newby (#26) Matai Tagoa’i (#44) Garrison Madden (#29) Ryan Quintanar (#51) MLB Desman Stephens II (#23) Jadyn Walker (#31) Ta'Mere Robinson (#14) Roman Marchetti (#57) AJ Tuitele (#54) LCB DJ Harvey (#2) Marcelles Williams (#25) Trestin Castro (#37) SS Bishop Fitzgerald (#19) Kennedy Urlacher (#28) Isaiah Rubin (#38) Brandon Shepherd (#45) FS Christian Pierce (#24) Marquis Gallegos (#30) Steve Miller (#36) RCB DeCarlos Nicholson (#17) Chasen Johnson (#21) Braylon Conley (#22) Shawn Sehra (#40) NB Kamari Ramsey (#7) Kevin Longstreet (#34) James Johnson (#35)

Ad

Here's a look at USC's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 PT Sam Johnson (#80) Ryon Sayeri (#48) PK Ryon Sayeri (#48) William Weisberg (#93) KO Ryon Sayeri (#48) William Weisberg (#93) LS Hank Pepper (#31) Devin McDonough (#47) H Sam Johnson (#80) Ryon Sayeri (#48) PR Makai Lemon (#6) Zacharyus Williams (#0) KR Makai Lemon (#6) Eli Sanders (#1)

Ad

Michigan depth chart

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 WR-X Donaven McCulley (#1) Fredrick Moore (#3) Peyton O'Leary (#81) - - WR-Z Channing Goodwin (#9) Kendrick Bell (#10) - - - WR-SL Semaj Morgan (#0) Andrew Marsh (#4) Anthony Simpson (#5) - - LT Evan Link (#71) Blake Frazier (#77) - - - LG Giovanni El-Hadi (#58) Nathan Efobi (#55) - - - C Greg Crippen (#51) Kaden Strayhorn (#75) - - - RG Brady Norton (#70) Jake Guarnera (#53) - - - RT Andrew Sprague (#54) Ty Haywood (#79) - - - TE Marlin Klein (#17) Max Bredeson (#44) Zack Marshall (#83) Jalen Hoffman (#42) Deakon Tonielli (#88) QB Bryce Underwood (#19) Jake Garcia (#12) Jadyn Davis (#2) - - RB Justice Haynes (#22) Jordan Marshall (#23) Jasper Parker (#27) Bryson Kuzdzal (#24) -

Ad

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 DE Rayshaun Benny (#26) Enow Etta (#17) - - - NT Damon Payne (#44) Tré Williams (#0) - - - DT Trey Pierce (#95) Manuel Beigel (#76) Chibi Anwunah (#97) - - LOLB Derrick Moore (#8) Dominic Nichols (#33) Nate Marshall (#94) - - WLB Jimmy Rolder (#30) Jaishawn Barham (#1) Troy Bowles (#18) - - MLB Ernest Hausmann (#15) Cole Sullivan (#23) Chase Taylor (#29) - - ROLB TJ Guy (#4) Cameron Brandt (#9) Lugard Edokpayi (#88) - - LCB Jyaire Hill (#20) Elijah Dotson (#22) Shamari Earls (#2) - - SS Mason Curtis (#25) Jaden Mangham (#3) Jacob Oden (#5) - - FS Brandyn Hillman (#6) Rod Moore (#19) Jordan Young (#14) - - RCB Jayden Sanders (#27) Jo'Ziah Edmond (#16) - - - NB TJ Metcalf (#7) Tevis Metcalf (#24) - - -

Ad

Here's a look at Michigan's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 PT Hudson Hollenbeck (#90) Hunter Robertson (#93) - - - PK Dominic Zvada (#96) Beckham Sunderland (#92) Stuart Blake (#35) - - KO Beckham Sunderland (#92) Dominic Zvada (#96) Stuart Blake (#35) - - LS Greg Tarr (#45) Trent Middleton (#67) - - - H Hudson Hollenbeck (#90) Hunter Robertson (#93) - - - PR Semaj Morgan (#0) Joe Taylor (#39) - - - KR Andrew Marsh (#4) Jordan Marshall (#23) - - -

Ad

How to watch the USC vs. Michigan game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The USC vs. Michigan game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.