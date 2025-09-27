  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:08 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Washington Huskies will square off against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Ad

Ahead of the Washington vs. Ohio State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 5

Washington projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

PositionNo.Player
WR-X12Boston, Denzel RS JR
WR-Z5Evans, Omari SR/TR
WR-SL3Williams, Rashid RS SO
LT50Willis, Carver RS SR/TR
LG53Finau, Paki RS FR
C66Hatchett, Landen JR
RG56Hatchett, Geirean RS SR/TR
RT74Azzopardi, Drew RS JR/TR
TE88Moore, Quentin RS SR/TR
QB2Williams Jr., Demond SO
RB1Coleman, Jonah SR/TR
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on defense vs. Ohio State:

PositionNo.Player
LDE48Lane, Jacob JR
NT54Thompson, Anterio SR/TR
DT11Uiagalelei, Ta’ita’i SR/TR
RDE91Ward, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WLB3Al-Uqdah, Taariq RS JR/TR
MLB10Alexander, Xe’ree JR/TR
LCB7Prysock, Ephesians SR/TR
SS12McLaughlin, Alex JR/TR
FS24Esteen, Makell RS SR
RCB8Davis, Tacario SR/TR
NB21McCutcheon, Dyson
Ad

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

PositionNo.Player
PT45Dunne, Luke RS SO/TR
PK95Gross, Grady SR
KO37Moczulski, Ethan RS JR/TR
LS33Kean, Ryan JR/TR
H45Dunne, Luke RS SO/TR
PR12Boston, Denzel RS JR
KR24Mohammed, Adam SO
Ad

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs. Washington:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs. Washington:

PositionNo.Player 1
LDE92Curry, Caden SR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs. Washington:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR
KR17Tate, Carnell JR
Ad

Washington vs. Ohio State depth chart for Week 5

Washington depth chart

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarter (No./Player)Backup 1 (No./Player)
WR-X12 Denzel Boston RS JR13 Audric Harris SO
WR-Z5 Omari Evans SR/TR7 Raiden Vines-Bright FR
WR-SL3 Rashid Williams RS SO81 Dezmen Roebuck FR
LT50 Carver Willis RS SR/TR77 Maximus McCree RS SR/TR
LG53 Paki Finau RS FR72 John Mills FR
C66 Landen Hatchett JR58 Zachary Henning RS SO
RG56 Geirean Hatchett RS SR/TR73 Champ Taulealea FR
RT74 Drew Azzopardi RS JR/TR68 Soane Faasolo RS SO
TE88 Quentin Moore RS SR/TR86 Decker DeGraaf SO
QB2 Demond Williams Jr. SO15 Kai Horton RS SR/TR
RB1 Jonah Coleman SR/TR24 Adam Mohammed SO
Ad

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarter (No./Player)Backup 1 (No./Player)Backup 2 (No./Player)
LDE48 Jacob Lane JR41 Deshawn Lynch SR/TR52 Devin Hyde FR
NT54 Anterio Thompson SR/TR90 Elinneus Davis RS SO97 Logan Sagapolu RS SR/TR
DT11 Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei SR/TR92 Bryce Butler RS JR/TR77 Simote Pepa RS SR/TR
RDE91 Isaiah Ward RS JR/TR5 Zach Durfee RS SR/TR44 Hayden Moore RS SO/TR
WLB3 Taariq Al-Uqdah RS JR/TR57 Anthony Ward RS SR/TR-
MLB17 Deven Bryant RS SO10 Xe'ree Alexander JR/TR-
LCB7 Ephesians Prysock SR/TR26 Elias Johnson RS FR-
SS12 Alex McLaughlin JR/TR4 CJ Christian RS SR/TR-
FS24 Makell Esteen RS SR27 Vincent Holmes RS SO-
RCB8 Tacario Davis SR/TR6 Dylan Robinson FR-
NB0 Leroy Bryant RS SO2 Rahshawn Clark RS FR-
Ad

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player
PT45Luke Dunne RS SO/TR
PK95Grady Gross SR
KO37Ethan Moczulski RS JR/TR
LS33Ryan Kean JR/TR
H45Luke Dunne RS SO/TR
PR12Denzel Boston RS JR
KR24Adam Mohammed SO
KR4Jordan Washington RS FR
Ad

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X17Tate, Carnell JR11Porter, Quincy FR82Adolph, David RS JR18Miller, Bodpegn FR
WR-Z4Smith, Jeremiah SO5Graham, Mylan RS FR7Bell, Phillip FR
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO8Jones, De'Zie FR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO69Moore, Ian RS FR74Lowe, Carter FR
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR76Cook, Jake FR73Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR62Padilla, Joshua RS SO56Kema, Isaiah FR64Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR58VanSickle, Gabe RS FR71McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR78Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR72Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR86Klare, Max RS JR/TR85Christian, Bennett RS JR15Thurman, Jelani RS SO83Roberts, Nate FR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR3Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO9St. Clair, Tavien FR6Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR20Peoples, James SO25Jackson, Bo FR24Dixon, Sam RS FR21Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE92Curry, Caden SR11Hicks, C.J. RS JR48George, Logan JR/TR55Kirks, Dominic RS FR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR53Smith Jr., Will RS SO94Moore, Jason RS SO93Roy, Maxwell FR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO95Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR91Carter, Jarquez FR90Mensah, Eric RS FR
RDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR14Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR15Grady, Zion FR52Mickens, Joshua RS SO44Sitanilei, Epi FR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR20Pettijohn, Riley FR17Alford, Tarvos FR25Howard, Ty RS JR/TR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR26Pierce, Payton SO23Stover, Garrett SO
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR6Sanchez, Devin FR19Woods, Jordyn FR43Griffin, Dianté RS JR
SS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR10Delane, Faheem FR16Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR
FS18McClain, Jaylen SO9Hartford, Malik JR28Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR5Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR21Jones, Brenten RS JR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR12West, Bryce SO13Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR41Mills, Grant RS FR/TR35Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR4Smith, Jeremiah SO2Downs, Caleb JR/TR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR17Tate, Carnell JR1Inniss, Brandon JR5Graham, Mylan RS FR21Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad

How to watch Washington vs. Ohio State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 game

The Washington vs. Ohio State Week 5 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications