Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

The Washington Huskies will square off against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of the Washington vs. Ohio State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Washington vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

Position No. Player WR-X 12 Boston, Denzel RS JR WR-Z 5 Evans, Omari SR/TR WR-SL 3 Williams, Rashid RS SO LT 50 Willis, Carver RS SR/TR LG 53 Finau, Paki RS FR C 66 Hatchett, Landen JR RG 56 Hatchett, Geirean RS SR/TR RT 74 Azzopardi, Drew RS JR/TR TE 88 Moore, Quentin RS SR/TR QB 2 Williams Jr., Demond SO RB 1 Coleman, Jonah SR/TR

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on defense vs. Ohio State:

Position No. Player LDE 48 Lane, Jacob JR NT 54 Thompson, Anterio SR/TR DT 11 Uiagalelei, Ta’ita’i SR/TR RDE 91 Ward, Isaiah RS JR/TR WLB 3 Al-Uqdah, Taariq RS JR/TR MLB 10 Alexander, Xe’ree JR/TR LCB 7 Prysock, Ephesians SR/TR SS 12 McLaughlin, Alex JR/TR FS 24 Esteen, Makell RS SR RCB 8 Davis, Tacario SR/TR NB 21 McCutcheon, Dyson

Here's a look at Washington's projected starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

Position No. Player PT 45 Dunne, Luke RS SO/TR PK 95 Gross, Grady SR KO 37 Moczulski, Ethan RS JR/TR LS 33 Kean, Ryan JR/TR H 45 Dunne, Luke RS SO/TR PR 12 Boston, Denzel RS JR KR 24 Mohammed, Adam SO

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on offense vs. Washington:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on defense vs. Washington:

Position No. Player 1 LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's projected starters on special teams vs. Washington:

Position No. Player 1 PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR KR 17 Tate, Carnell JR

Washington vs. Ohio State depth chart for Week 5

Washington depth chart

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter (No./Player) Backup 1 (No./Player) WR-X 12 Denzel Boston RS JR 13 Audric Harris SO WR-Z 5 Omari Evans SR/TR 7 Raiden Vines-Bright FR WR-SL 3 Rashid Williams RS SO 81 Dezmen Roebuck FR LT 50 Carver Willis RS SR/TR 77 Maximus McCree RS SR/TR LG 53 Paki Finau RS FR 72 John Mills FR C 66 Landen Hatchett JR 58 Zachary Henning RS SO RG 56 Geirean Hatchett RS SR/TR 73 Champ Taulealea FR RT 74 Drew Azzopardi RS JR/TR 68 Soane Faasolo RS SO TE 88 Quentin Moore RS SR/TR 86 Decker DeGraaf SO QB 2 Demond Williams Jr. SO 15 Kai Horton RS SR/TR RB 1 Jonah Coleman SR/TR 24 Adam Mohammed SO

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter (No./Player) Backup 1 (No./Player) Backup 2 (No./Player) LDE 48 Jacob Lane JR 41 Deshawn Lynch SR/TR 52 Devin Hyde FR NT 54 Anterio Thompson SR/TR 90 Elinneus Davis RS SO 97 Logan Sagapolu RS SR/TR DT 11 Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei SR/TR 92 Bryce Butler RS JR/TR 77 Simote Pepa RS SR/TR RDE 91 Isaiah Ward RS JR/TR 5 Zach Durfee RS SR/TR 44 Hayden Moore RS SO/TR WLB 3 Taariq Al-Uqdah RS JR/TR 57 Anthony Ward RS SR/TR - MLB 17 Deven Bryant RS SO 10 Xe'ree Alexander JR/TR - LCB 7 Ephesians Prysock SR/TR 26 Elias Johnson RS FR - SS 12 Alex McLaughlin JR/TR 4 CJ Christian RS SR/TR - FS 24 Makell Esteen RS SR 27 Vincent Holmes RS SO - RCB 8 Tacario Davis SR/TR 6 Dylan Robinson FR - NB 0 Leroy Bryant RS SO 2 Rahshawn Clark RS FR -

Here's a look at Washington's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player PT 45 Luke Dunne RS SO/TR PK 95 Grady Gross SR KO 37 Ethan Moczulski RS JR/TR LS 33 Ryan Kean JR/TR H 45 Luke Dunne RS SO/TR PR 12 Denzel Boston RS JR KR 24 Adam Mohammed SO KR 4 Jordan Washington RS FR

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 17 Tate, Carnell JR 11 Porter, Quincy FR 82 Adolph, David RS JR 18 Miller, Bodpegn FR WR-Z 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 7 Bell, Phillip FR WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 8 Jones, De'Zie FR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO 69 Moore, Ian RS FR 74 Lowe, Carter FR LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR 76 Cook, Jake FR 73 Armstrong, Devontae RS FR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR 62 Padilla, Joshua RS SO 56 Kema, Isaiah FR 64 Lorentz, Simon RS FR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR 58 VanSickle, Gabe RS FR 71 McFadden, Jayvon FR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR 78 Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR 72 Armstrong, Deontae RS FR TE 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR 86 Klare, Max RS JR/TR 85 Christian, Bennett RS JR 15 Thurman, Jelani RS SO 83 Roberts, Nate FR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR 3 Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO 9 St. Clair, Tavien FR 6 Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR RB 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR 20 Peoples, James SO 25 Jackson, Bo FR 24 Dixon, Sam RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 92 Curry, Caden SR 11 Hicks, C.J. RS JR 48 George, Logan JR/TR 55 Kirks, Dominic RS FR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR 53 Smith Jr., Will RS SO 94 Moore, Jason RS SO 93 Roy, Maxwell FR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO 95 Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR 91 Carter, Jarquez FR 90 Mensah, Eric RS FR RDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR 14 Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR 15 Grady, Zion FR 52 Mickens, Joshua RS SO 44 Sitanilei, Epi FR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR 20 Pettijohn, Riley FR 17 Alford, Tarvos FR 25 Howard, Ty RS JR/TR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR 26 Pierce, Payton SO 23 Stover, Garrett SO LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR 6 Sanchez, Devin FR 19 Woods, Jordyn FR 43 Griffin, Dianté RS JR SS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 10 Delane, Faheem FR 16 Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR FS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO 9 Hartford, Malik JR 28 Roker III, Leroy RS FR RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR 5 Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR 21 Jones, Brenten RS JR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR 12 West, Bryce SO 13 Lockhart, Miles RS FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR 41 Mills, Grant RS FR/TR 35 Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO KR 17 Tate, Carnell JR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

How to watch Washington vs. Ohio State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 game

The Washington vs. Ohio State Week 5 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ or Fubo.

