WATCH: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders once opened up about losing 13 lbs in five days

In 2022, Deion Sanders had a one-on-one conversation with fitness trainer Brittany Flippen regarding his weight loss on Instagram. Coach Prime gave his review on the results of the "Gotta Geaux Detox" pills that he took.

"What was the weight results after a few days?" asked Brittany.

"Started off 213 [lbs]. I'm never that heavy. Beacuse, I'm on so many different meds, and I think it just wasn't agreeing with me, because I've never been that heavy."

The "meds" that Deion Sanders took above were because of blood clots in his left foot that required surgery to be treated. Coach Prime, worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, even told Brittany that he was working out every day, even twice some days, to help trim down weight, but none of that was helping.

"I needed some help [referring to Gotta Geaux Detox], and I got down to 200 [lbs]."

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders stand ground over Xavier Smith controversy

The Sanders clan found themselves at the center of a storm last week as former Colorado safety Xavier Smith spoke out against Coach Prime's treatment of players.

Smith detailed his frustration with Deion Sanders in an interview with The Athletic, expressing disappointment over his abrupt exit from the Buffs roster. In response to Smith's take, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered the fray, sparking controversy with a pointed comment on Smith's situation.

“Bro had to be very mid at best,” replied Shedeur in the comments.

Shedeur's remark ignited criticism from fans and critics, drawing Deion Sanders into the spotlight. Coach Prime didn't hold back, defending his son and taking shots at detractors with trademark flair.

“He will be a top 5 pick, where yo son going? Lololol I got time today.”

Shedeur's former teammate, Tyler Brown, too stepped up to defend him, praising the QB's character. He wrote on X:

“I’ve been with Shedeur Sanders for 3 years. He’s a phenomenal teammate and an even better human being! We all love him and would go to war with him any day!”

The fallout from Smith's allegations continues to reverberate, but as tensions simmer, the Sanders family stands firm, ready to weather the storm and defend their own.

