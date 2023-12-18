WATCH: When Nick Saban’s family had hilarious reaction to Alabama making it to the playoffs ft. Kristen Saban, Miss Terry and more

The College Football Playoffs have always been the milestone that every team at the onset of the college football season. Nick Saban, and his team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, are one of the mainstays of the playoffs, having qualified nine times for the postseason games out of possible 11 since the CFP began in 2014.

Given Saban's legacy and the culture established at Alabama, their qualification for the playoffs is expected more often than not. However, there still lies the outside chance of not qualifying or the excitement of the official confirmation.

This time was no different. Alabama was facing a tough situation with three undefeated teams in the regular season. However, Saban's experience and legacy turned up just at the right moment. They defeated Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs and won the SEC championship.

The victory furthered their cause for a spot in the playoffs. The CFP committee did the rest by snubbing the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, courtesy of an injury to Florida quarterback Jordan Travis.

Watching the final decision by the CFP committee was Nick Saban's family, which included his wife - Miss Terry, and daughter - Kristen Saban among others. As soon as they heard Alabama's name in the CFP, everyone hugged each, other forming a huddle, and started jumping and shouting. Have a look yourself:

Even their dog joined in on the celebrations after listening to loud cheering by Nick Saban's family members. The video was posted on Instagram by Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban.

Nick Saban wasn't sure about Alabama qualifying for playoffs

Leading up to the CFP decision, Saban openly expressed concerns about Alabama's standing. Faced with four undefeated teams—Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State—holding top positions, Alabama found itself trailing three one-loss teams.

Saban expressed the need for SEC representation, emphasizing the conference's competitiveness. He said,

"I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they're one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we'd be one of the best four teams in the country."

Ranked eighth by the CFP committee, Alabama faced a precarious situation, particularly with Texas holding a win over them. Bypassing Texas for a CFP spot, if the Longhorns secured a victory, would have been controversial.

