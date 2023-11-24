What channel is the Texas Tech vs Texas game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

Texas Tech vs Texas continues Week 13's incredibly packed college football slate. It features the No. 7 Longhorns being the clear favorite of a Red Raiders team that's so far had a middling year. But as everything goes in sports, stranger things have happened--and big upsets are always possible.

Starting with Texas Tech, they're 6-5 on the year and are actually in the midst of a three-game winning streak. They beat TCU, Kansas, and UCF last time out. But while one could say that UCF was far from a good team, the Horned Frogs and the Jayhawks were – even if their records might say otherwise.

But the Red Raiders are a sub-par team on the road (2-3) going into Texas' turf, where the Longhorns have held firm all year long. Steve Sarkisian's boys are undefeated in Austin, and college football pundits have no clear reason to believe they'll drop a game to their visiting in-state rival.

That said, here's everything to know about how to catch the Texas Tech vs Texas game live:

What channel is the Texas Tech vs Texas game on?

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN3

ABC/ESPN3 Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC/ESPN3 will be the broadcast network to air the Texas Tech vs Texas college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Texas Tech vs Texas start time

Date: November 24

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Texas Tech vs Texas college football matchup is 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Texas Tech's quarterback situation

Former backup QB Behren Morton was the name that shone in the Red Raiders' three straight wins. The sophomore out of Eastland, TX has thrown for 1,410 yards thus far on 136-of-215 attempts (63.3 CMP%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His best game of the year came against TCU, where he threw for 282 yards on 28-of-36 attempts total. He also had two touchdowns in that game. Either way one looks at it, Morton has been having a relatively good year stats-wise. But he's yet to face a team of Texas' caliber, whose defense can make it hard for him to create on offense.

For now, everything shall be revealed come game day.

Texas' quarterback situation

Quinn Ewers is finally back in the lineup, having played the last two games for the Longhorns. That means Maalik Murphy is relegated to backup QB once more, while also meaning Texas is now almost at full strength.

In Ewers' first game back versus TCU, he logged this split: 317 pass yards (22-33 66.7 CMP%) with one touchdown and interception each. And his most recent game against Iowa State saw him pass for 281 yards on 23-of-33. These are not as good as his usual numbers earlier this year, but it seems like he's back and almost looks like he hasn't missed a beat.