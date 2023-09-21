What college did Michael Irvin go to? Pro football Hall of Famer's playing career explored

Michael Irvin is a football legend and commentator who is widely adored. His NFL career as a wide receiver started with the Dallas Cowboys in 1988. Following this, his brilliant career hit a milestone in 2007, as he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Irvin's college football career started with the University of Miami followed by his selection in the 1988 NFL draft. Affectionately known as the 'playmaker', he was famously known for his courageous moves in college and pro football games.

Michael Irvin's record-breaking college journey

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michael Irvin's left a lasting impression under Coach Jimmy Johnson at the University of Miami. He rewrote history, amassing 143 career receptions, 2,423 receiving yards, and 26 touchdown receptions.

Irvin is particularly remembered for his pivotal role in the 1987 National Championship for Miami. He scored a 73-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Steve Walsh against Florida State. The victory was followed by his participation in the 1988 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

His college stats already shone, including 46 catches for 840 yards and nine touchdowns in 1985; and 53 catches for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1986. Before the final year, Irvin had 44 catches or 715 yards and six touchdowns along with two carriers and four yards to boast.

Irvin's highs and lows in his NFL career

Michael Irvin played for 11 seasons as a professional in the NFL from 1988 to 1999. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the 11th pick. Irvin became the first rookie receiver to start as a season opener in 20 years, with his first NFL touchdown. Impressively, he scored a 20.4-yard average per catch within his first season.

Irvin struggled in the 1989 season, continuing to play for the Cowboys under Landry, who succeeded Jimmy Johnson. Unfortunately, he suffered considerable injuries playing in just six games throughout the season. His season ended with 20 receptions for 413 yards, averaging 20.7 yards per catch.

Irvin made headlines in 1995, that year's campaign declared his best season with the Cowboys as he set records with 111 receptions and 1,603 receiving yards.

However, four years later, he shockingly sustained a career-ending injury during a tackle, playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. The non-life-threatening cervical spine injury turned into cervical spinal stenosis, which compelled him to retire in 2000.

Irvin has 750 career receptions and 11,904 yards. This great name made it to the University of Miami Hall of Fame in 2000. Seven years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Michael Irvin's accomplished career and his ability to make tough catches in the defensive traffic made him a star. His style was followed by many WRs and was accommodated by an alteration in NFL rules.