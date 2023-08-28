Jerry Jones breaks silence on Michael Irvin's 'Undisputed' move amid pending $100,000,000 lawsuit

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has still not been brought back on air at the NFL Network, but the iconic wide receiver will be back on TV this season.

Irvin landed a gig as Shannon Sharpe's kinda-sorta replacement on Undisputed.

He will join the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols on the show, while Skip Bayless earlier revealed that Lil Wayne will also be part of the show in some capacity.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters this week when he fielded one question about Michael Irvin.

NFL Combine

Jones told the Dallas Morning News about Irvin:

“He deserves it. He’s earned it. He’s a friend and he has been loyal to me. Very loyal to me. I need reciprocity.”

What is the Michael Irvin lawsuit all about?

Earlier this year, Michael Irvin moved against the Mariott-owned Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel over a case of alleged sexual misconduct. He filed a lawsuit against Marriott, one that could possibly scale $100 million after the dust settles.

A female employee at the hotel accused Irvin of 'harassing' her and making inappropriate comments. Those allegations led to the NFL Network pulling Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage and its Super Bowl LVII panel.

The three-time All-Pro is still suspended from the network.

Irvin's legal team, led by attorney Levi McCathern, later played a video of the alleged encounter and released the same. The video in question showed Irvin talking to the Marriott employee in question.

The video also shows Irvin touching the woman's arm twice before she raises her hands. The conversation then ended when they shook hands.

Michael Irvin says he was in a 'dark place' with the lawsuit

Irvin tweeted in early April:

"I was in a dark place dealing with all that stuff since Super Bow. I had to get away."

While the noise around the lawsuit has died down with few developments since, it appears Irvin has already landed another job to talk all things football.

Undisputed will return this week for the first time since Shannon Sharpe's departure, just in time for the 2023 NFL season.

