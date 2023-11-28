What is Dana Holgorsen's Salary? Former Houston HC's career earnings explored 

The Houston Cougars fired Dana Holgorsen on Sunday after a disappointing 4-8 season, their first as a Power Five school in the Big 12. This was Holgorsen's third losing season in his five-year tenure with the team. The coach ended with an overall record of 31-28.

He did win two bowls with the Cougars, the Birmingham Bowl in 2021 and the Independence Bowl in 2022. In 2021, they also clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference's championship game, which they lost 35-20 to Cincinnati. That 2021 season was, without a doubt, his best season at Houston, as the team went 12-2 that year.

Dana Holgorsen will be paid $14.8 million for him to leave the school, per ESPN. According to his release agreement, the University of Houston will continue to pay him 100% of his salary through 2025 and 60% in 2026 and 2027, per The Athletic. When he was hired, the media was surprised at his high earnings for a non-Power Five coach.

Holgorsen's initial five-year deal was worth $20 million, with him being the best-paid non-Power Five coach by $1.1 million, according to USA Today. After the successes of the 2021 season, he signed a renewal for six years valued at $26.7 million. He was set to earn around $4.2 million in 2022.

Why did the University of Houston fire Dana Holgorsen?

Houston athletic director Chris Pezman released the following statement on Sunday explaining the decision to fire Dana Holgorsen:

“Over the course of his five seasons with the Cougars, Dana made strides in our football program in many ways and laid the groundwork for our transition to the Big 12 Conference, ultimately, the results on the field fell below our standards of excellence.

“We are grateful to Dana for his efforts and commitment to our student-athletes, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The three consecutive losses to close the season were especially damaging for Dana Holgorsen, as was the 2-7 conference record. The Cougars felt they needed new leadership if they were to compete in the Big 12.