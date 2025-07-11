What are the different passing types in College Football 26? A guide for accurate throws

The day college football video game fans have been waiting for has come and gone. College Football 26 was released to the general public on Thursday. As a result, fans are now able to try out to second iteration of the beloved EA video game franchise since its reboot last year.

Whether it is your first EA college football game or you are an experienced veteran, it is important to understand how the passing mechanics work. There are four passing types players can choose from, each with different advantages. Here is a look at how each passing type works so you can figure out which option is best for you.

What are the different passing types in College Football 26?

Placement passing

Placement passing is a good option for players who want lots of control over their passes. This option gives players a small meter when making throws to determine the power at which they throw the ball. You will then choose where you intend the ball to land.

However, where you place the ball is not always where it will end up. The rating of the player impacts how accurate they are and how effective they are when throwing deep.

Placement and accuracy

The placement and accuracy passing type in College Football 26 is similar to the placement passing type. However, in this version, players need to manage another aspect, timing. When you throw, a meter will appear as you try to throw. If you pull off the throw in the green zone, you will make the best pass your quarterback can achieve.

However, if you miss the green zone, your pass will be less accurate, and depending on where the ball goes, it could be intercepted. This passing type is a great option for experienced players.

Classic passing

If College Football 26 is your first EA football game, you should consider the classic passing type. This version simplifies passing. Simply select a receiver and press a button to pass. The game will automatically do the rest. You do not need to worry about timing, control or power with this type.

Revamped passing

Revamped passing is a new version of passing in College Football 26. It offers a good amount of balance between the previous passing types. With it, you can adjust which passing style you prefer in different scenarios. This version allows players to better micromanage their throws, switching between touch passes, lobs, and bullet passes.

