What is DJ Uiagalelei's ethnicity? What we know about Oregon State QB's background and nationality

Talented Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has divided opinion among CFB fans his whole career, first as a QB for the Clemson Tigers and then as a starter for the Beavers.

Uiagalelei has a famous father, Big Dave Uigaleleli, who went viral and stole the show when he went to watch his son's debut at Death Valley in the game against Boston College.

Afterward, DJ Uiagalelei addressed his father's viral moments in an interview with USA Today.

“It was cool. I got about 400 text messages after the game," DJ said. "I know he’s a happy dad, but sometimes he can be over the top. He likes the spotlight. I’m more like my mom; I’d rather be low-key.”

So, what is DJ Uiagalelei's ethnicity?

Dave Uiagalelei and Tasha Uiagalelei are DJ's parents, and they are of Samoan descent but hold American citizenship, which makes the Beavers quarterback ethnically Samoan.

His father, Dave, was an offensive guard at the University of Hawaii and a celebrity bodyguard to personalities like Rihanna, while his mother is a real estate agent in California.

According to The Courier, DJ's mother became a surrogate six times to make ends meet.

“There was no way I could’ve done all that I did and get them to the practices, wherever they needed to go, if I was working a full-time job,” Tausha said.

DJ is also the big brother of five-star Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei of the class of 2023.

DJ Uiagalelei's career trajectory

DJ Uiagalelei started his football career at St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, California, and committed to the Clemson Tigers as a five-star recruit and a two-sport athlete who also played baseball in 2020.

The expectations on his shoulders were massive since he was the successor to Trevor Lawrence.

After losing his starting spot to Cade Clubnik, Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal in 2022 and transferred to the Oregon State Beavers, where he was named the starting quarterback.

At the time, DJ Uiagalelei's transfer from Clemson was viewed with dismay, but in an interview with ESPN, he explained why he left the Tigers:

“I didn’t really like what we did there scheme-wise. I didn’t think we did very much. I thought it was very basic. It didn’t help me out as a quarterback and play to my strengths. I wanted to go somewhere that would play to my strengths and go somewhere that would develop me for the NFL. Play-action, work under center, throw the ball deep.”

Uiagalelei was drafted in round 20 of the 2023 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, showing the immense talent that runs in the Uiagalelei family ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.