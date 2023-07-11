The media day coverage kicks off this week with the Big 12 taking center stage Wednesday and Thursday in Arlington, Texas. As college football season is on the horizon, the media day circuit provides fans with some pivotal insight into the programs around the country.

It is fitting that the Big 12 kicks off the media day coverage, as no conference has been in as much transition as any in America. When Texas and Oklahoma announced they were heading to the SEC, we knew the shockwaves would reverberate throughout college football, and there would be plenty of dominos still to fall.

With Texas and Oklahoma on their way out, the Big 12 welcomes four new members: Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF. The conference has a new look and feel in 2023, and this won't be the final shoe to drop.

Let's dive into what we can expect to hear from day one of the Big 12 media days.

Texas and Oklahoma's Big 12 swan song

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Texas and Oklahoma are playing their final season in the Big 12 in 2023. Oklahoma takes the stage on Thursday, so we must wait to hear from Brent Venables and the rest of the Sooners, but Texas has the marquee on opening day.

We expect Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian to field plenty of questions about how the 2023 season could have a melancholy feel since they are leaving behind a Big 12 legacy. Also, a sneak peek at what life will be like in the SEC.

Texas faces lofty expectations in 2023, with the Longhorns the Big 12 favorite for the first time since 2011. Texas expects to contend for more than the conference title. There are national title aspirations for the Longhorns entering the season.

QB Quinn Ewers and WR Xavier Worthy will be in attendance. Ewers is the face of the program and has Heisman hype entering the season. Worthy may be the best receiver in the country, not named Marvin Harrison Jr.

How the Texas Longhorns deal with the spotlight in 2023 will be one of the storylines to follow all season.

Houston and BYU make their Big 12 debut

New Mexico Bowl - SMU v Brigham Young

Houston Head Coach Dana Holgorsen will likely face several questions about whether the Cougars are prepared for the step up in competition to the Big 12 and what is in store for the future of Houston football.

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake and QB Kedon Slovis will answer questions. In Slovis's case, we expect plenty of questions about the well-traveled career that has taken him from USC to Pittsburgh to BYU.

Future expansion plans for the Big 12

Oklahoma v Texas Tech

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack has had quite the tumultuous first season as commish. Expect plenty of questions regarding how the conference will deal with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC and whether there are additional expansion plans in the near future.

