What happened between Tim Tebow and Brandon Spikes? Gators' star players spat explored as Netflix drops 'Untold'

Sometimes, the heat of the game gets the best of the best players on the gridiron. When the Florida Gators were in the midst of their national title-defending campaign in 2009, the pressure of performing as the nation's best college football team caught up with Brandon Spikes and his quarterback teammate, Tim Tebow.

In the fourth episode of the Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: Swamp Kings," then coach Urban Meyer talked about how he was facing personal problems in 2009. The Gators were looking strong, being undefeated through six games. But then came a very close game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. And that is when Tebow and Spikes got into a heated argument on the sidelines during the first half.

The team was leading by 13-10 in the interval. But it was not enough for Brandon Spikes, who went on to criticize Tim Tebow for playing poorly. This argument carried on into the locker room, with Spikes revealing that he was "ready to fight". Meyer detailed the incident in the episode, shining a light on the pressure that was building on the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"My alpha on defense, my alpha on offense, two guys that were leaders were having a big argument and I know who's fault it was..it was mine", Meyer said.

The former coach felt that he need to shoulder the responsibility for his team's mediocre performance since he was the one with the reins. But Florida prevailed, winning the game 29-19 for an undefeated regular season record, before being thwarted by Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Despite the altercation between Spikes and Tebow, the two had quite the relationship, with Spikes poking about the virginity of his quarterback in a friendly way.

Brandon Spikes would question Tim Tebow about his virginity

Apart from being a Heisman winner Tim Tebow and his sexual life drew in a lot of interest from fans. His former teammate at the Gators, Brandon Spikes, would chase him around showing him nude photos of women to confirm if he was actually a virgin, according to an article by the New York Post.

In 2009, Tim Tebow left the media awestruck after he came forward to talk about his virginity before the beginning of the season. During the SEC media day, a reporter questioned whether he was saving himself for marriage. This led to the whole room, including the quarterback bursting out into laughter while he stated that the reason pointed out was actually true.

Brandon Spikes recalled in "UNTOLD: Swamp Kings" how he wanted to confirm that his quarterback was actually what he claimed to be. So he had a plan figured out to do so.

" I just wanted to see if he was real. So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react," Spikes said.

Spikes and Tebow both were part of the Gators roster that won two national championships in college football. The former Gators linebacker even recalled that Tim Tebow would be "uncomfortable" when he would bombard him with questions about his virginity, which led to him believing that he was actually serious about the whole thing.

As for Tim Tebow, he decided to finally get married and build a family for himself in 2020. The former Heisman-winning quarterback struck gold in finding love when he met former Miss Universe and model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at a charity event in 2018. The pair instantly felt a strong sense of inclination toward each other, and thus began the story of love in Tebow's life.

Both Tebow and his wife decided to officially tie the knot in a lavish wedding in South Africa. In just two years of knowing each other, the couple knew that they wouldn't find anyone else who would be perfect for each other. It's been three years since they married.