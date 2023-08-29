What was Tennessee's ranking when it beat Alabama? Exploring the NCAA football rivalries and their records

The Tennessee Volunteers famously upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. You might be wondering, what was Tennessee's ranking when they beat Alabama? The answer is that Tennessee wasn't that far of a contender. They were ranked No. 6, while Nick Saban's team was No. 3.

The game brought iconic images like the Volunteers fans taking a goal post away from the stadium.

It was the first victory of Tennessee over Alabama since 2006. It also started to shatter the dreams of a seventh, and third consecutive, playoff run for the Crimson Tide. Still, Alabama holds the lead in this rivalry 59-37-8.

When did Tennessee last beat the Crimson Tide before 2022?

It was Oct. 21, 2006. "Superman Returns," "Mission Impossible 3" and "The Da Vinci Code" were the summer blockbusters that year. George W. Bush was the president and Nancy Pelosi had just become the first woman to hold the office of Speaker of the House.

The same day the Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide, Cal beat Washington in OT. Marshawn Lynch threw one of the most iconic victory celebrations in football history, recklessly driving around the injury golf cart after scoring the winning TD.

Erik Ainge started at quarterback for Tennessee, while John Parker Wilson did so for Alabama, as the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 16-13.

Tennessee ended a 16-year drought versus Alabama last year.

Tennessee's 2022 victory

Nick Saban entered 2022 with a 15-0 record versus the Volunteers. When Tennessee last defeated Alabama, Saban was on his way to being the Miami Dolphins coach for two seasons.

Tennessee defeated the Tide in a points-galore encounter, 52-49. At QB for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker, who threw for 385 yards, with five TDs and an interception. Bryce Young for Alabama somewhat outperformed him, throwing 455 yards but only two TDs.

The Volunteers' rushing core ruled the ground game with 182 yards, to Alabama's 114. Nonetheless, it was Alabama who had the top rusher in Jahmyr Gibbs with 103 yards and three TDs. Alabama really lost the game because of penalties, with 17. They lost 130 yards through mistakes.

Tennesse's hype of a playoff run died off after defeat against No. 3 Georgia in Week 9, but especially by an upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 11.