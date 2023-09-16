What is Tyler Buchner's NIL deal worth? Alabama QB's projected NIL earnings, explored

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner joined Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide this year for a better future in his college football career. The decision was influenced after the Fighting Irish brought Wake Forest QB star Sam Hartman to the team for the 2023 campaign.

This automatically made Hartman the starting quarterback on the team over Buchner, as he had experience playing from 2018-22 with the Demon Deacons. Tyler Buchner then decided to transfer to Alabama, where he is in contention for the starting quarterback job with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

One might wonder how much is Tyler Buchner's NIL deal worth. Well according to On3, the young quarterback's NIL profile is valued at around $65k per year currently. Buchner is not one of the players with a high-valued NIL deal, as he ranks 69th in College Football NIL Rankings.

The young quarterback is still a fresh face in the world of college football. Last season saw him play only three games for Notre Dame before suffering from a shoulder injury. Buchner did make a comeback in the Gator Bowl. And now, he is still waiting to be named as the starter for Alabama this season.

On social media, Tyler Buchner has a pretty decent following. He boasts around 30.1k followers on Instagram. On Twitter, he has around 14.6k followers, but he is not very active on any of his accounts.

In his debut season for Alabama, Buchner has made only one appearance during their season opener against Middle Tennessee. He came in for a limited amount of time on the field, as Jalen Milroe was named the starting QB for the Crimson Tide. He did not get time on the field during their week 2 home loss at the hands of Steve Sarkisian's Texas.

Tyler Buchner expected to start against South Florida

Jalen Milroe struggled during their 34-24 loss against Texas. He completed just 14 out of the 27 passes he played and had two interceptions. Now it has been reported that Alabama will make a change in their QB1 position and replace Milroe with Tyler Buchner to give him a chance to lead the team on the field.

During the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, Nick Saban stated that the QB depth chart is like any other depth chart. It is constantly evaluated for the best possible outcome ahead of a fixture.

"We evaluate every position every week," Saban said. If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody's responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve. We'll constantly evaluate this position as we do every position."

Alabama next go against South Florida in Week 3 at the Raymond James Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at around 3:30 p.m. ET on September 16.