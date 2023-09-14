On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a home upset loss to the Texas Longhorns, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

The defeat was a surprise, and starting quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled at times in the game. Texas blitzed a lot, and according to Saban, the quarterback had an average performance in picking up.

However, the head coach says Milroe needs to do a better job with attention to detail to improve the offense. While speaking to the media on Wednesday evening, he said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"You know, the issue in the game was, I think we only got sacked once on the Blitz, and the back cut the linebacker and he got up and still Blitz, sack the quarterback. The other issues were really basically Four-man rush, three-man rush."

"So I think that he has done okay, I think that what we need to do as an offense is everybody's got to pay more attention to detail. You know, we can't give burden rabbits. So the other team knows when we're passing so they can tee off."

Saban added:

"Alright, so all these little things sort of add up to create a disadvantage for you if you don't get them fixed. And these are all things that, you know, our players need to understand and need to do so we can protect better and the quarterback can have a better chance to operate."

In the loss to Texas, Milore went 14-for-27 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Alabama looking to rebound in Week 3

Following the loss to Texas at home, Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will likely need to win more games to increase their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Last season, the team missed the playoffs and didn't even play in the SEC Championship game.

In Week 3, Alabama will head to South Florida to face the Bulls. Then they host Ole Miss in Week 4, which will be a crucial game to see what Alabama truly is this season.

Other noteworthy games for the Crimson Tide this season are its matchups with Tennessee, LSU, and Auburn.

Poll : Do you think Alabama will make the SEC Championship game? Yes No 0 votes