What is Urban Meyer’s record vs Michigan: Exploring the dominance of the former Ohio State coach

Urban Meyer has had quite the college football journey, from winning two national championships as coach of the Florida Gators to reviving the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The most important fixture on the calendar for Ohio State and Michigan fans is the clash against each other, and coaches are judged by their record in what is referred to as 'The Game.'

In 2014, as the Ohio State Buckeyes coach, Meyer summarized how he viewed the highly charged fixture before a game against the Michigan Wolverines.

"As long as I can remember, this game has been The Game," Meyer said. "When you say have fun, I'm not sure how to have fun. How to have fun is sing the fight song in the locker room after a win against your rival. That's how you have fun."

Meyer won three Big Ten titles and had an astonishing 83-9 record during his seven-year tenure as Ohio State coach, but what was his record against Michigan?

The incredible record that Urban Meyer holds in 'The Game'

Between 2012 and 2018, Urban Meyer played Michigan seven times and won all seven encounters as Ohio State coach. He won those games with a combined 275-189 score.

Urban Meyer is the only coach to stay undefeated in this emotive fixture since 1924. He closed out his tenure as Ohio State coach with a commanding 62-39 win against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Before a clash against Michigan in 2014, while speaking to the media, Meyer revealed how long he has cherished 'The Game.'

"When I was real young, I couldn't understand it, but my mother grabbed me, said we have to go run an errand or something. I looked at her like she was out of her mind," Meyer recalled. "We went to some outdoor area. It was an outdoor-like mall. They were playing the game over the loudspeakers. I'll never forget that as long as I live."

He is still immensely proud to have that outstanding record against Michigan, and he revealed just how much in a WNBS interview.

"I was raised that you can lose all games but never lose that game," Meyer said. "Now, obviously, that's not true anymore, that's never been true, but I was brainwashed. I was in that Woody Hayes era—that was the enemy.

"Every time I talk about this rivalry, I share this—there's not one human being alive, and I'd fight anybody—that has more respect for that university, those players, and those coaches."

Seeing current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day struggle in this fixture highlights just how well Urban Meyer performed in this titanic clash.