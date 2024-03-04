When can you preorder EA College Football 25? All we know on how to buy the long-awaited title

EA Sports' College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated games among fans this year. The franchise is witnessing a reboot of the series after almost a decade with the last game NCAA College Football 14 released in 2013.

With the technological advancements in the gaming scene, fans are excited to witness the novel features coming out with College Football 25.

But one question that gamers might be pondering over is the official release date of the game and when they can start preordering it.

When can you preorder EA Sports College Football 25?

At the moment, the option to preorder the latest CFB game is currently unavailable for fans. One of the reasons behind this is the fact that the official release date of the game is yet to be confirmed.

Currently, College Football 25 is expected to be released this summer. Thus, once EA Sports confirms the date, then the gamers will be able to preorder the game for themselves.

EA Sports will also be making an official reveal of the game later this year in May. They wrote in a statement that the game is expected to launch this summer and more information will be provided during the full reveal in May.

"While we recognize all of you are eager for more, know that we will be back with a full reveal in May as we gear up for this summer's launch."

When the teaser trailer for the game went viral earlier this year, fans were left wanting more on it. They have not been disappointed so far as several features of the game have already been made public like the inclusion of all 134 FBS teams in the game along with the various modes that will be available to play.

What platforms can gamers play EA Sports College Football 25 on?

So far, reports have confirmed that the latest CFB game will be available for gamers to play on the latest-gen consoles, the PS5 and the XBOX Series X/S. It has also further been reported that the game will not be supported on previous generations of consoles such as the Play Station 4 and XBOX One.

When it comes to PC gamers, EA Sports has not yet confirmed if a PC port of the game will be available on release. Thus so far, there are only two platforms that gamers can utilise to enjoy the rebirth of the CFB game later on this year.

