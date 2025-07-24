When Hulk Hogan promoted "Real American Beer" at Texas-Arkansas college football game by making special appearance

Hulk Hogan was one of the most visible sports stars of all time. Hogan thrived in professional wrestling, but that didn't stop him from making appearances at other notable sporting events.Hogan featured on the Jumbotron during a November 2024 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks. The wrestling legend was promoting his brand &quot;Real American Beer&quot; at the Razorback Stadium.Here's what a press release from Hogan said about the special appearance,&quot;Arkansas is a place that knows the meaning of community, family, and true American grit. I couldn’t be prouder to bring this legendary light beer to the Natural State.&quot;The Razorbacks went on to lose the game against the Longhorns and ended the season with a 7-6 record. The Longhorns went on to feature in the expanded College Football Playoffs. They reached the semifinals stage before getting knocked out by the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.Hulk Hogan was a fan of Texas A&amp;M legend Johnny ManzielHulk Hogan didn't have a favorite football team, but the WWE icon was known to be a fan of College Football legend Johnny Manziel. During Manziel's Pro Day at Texas A&amp;M, Hogan dropped an inspirational video. The six-time WWE champ rooted for Manziel as he looked to make the step up from college to the brighter lights of the NFL.That wasn't the only time Hogan spoke about Manziel. In August 2014, Hogan issued a challenge to the then-Cleveland Browns quarterback. The wrestler nominated Manziel, Sylvester Stallone and Harvey Levin for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Two ice-cold buckets of water were then dumped on his head as he sat down waiting for impact.According to Sports Illustrated and People, Hulk Hogan died on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. People state that medical personnel were sent to Hogan's home in Florida after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.The WWE has released a statement regarding the death of an icon. The statement reads,&quot;WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of popular culture’s most recognizable figures, (Hulk) Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.&quot;Hogan is survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, and children Brooke and Nick Hogan.