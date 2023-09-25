When is Tyler Buchner eligible for the NFL draft? Alabama QB's years of eligibility explored

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner got the start against South Florida, but he didn't even reach halftime. Jalen Milroe returned to start his third game of the season, producing his best effort, as the Crimson Tide brought down No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10 on Saturday.

Buchner, a Notre Dame transfer, is 8-for-19 for 61 yards this season. He went 5-for-14 for 34 yards in Bama's sluggish 17-3 win at USF on Sept. 16.

Here's a focus on Buchner’s NFL draft eligibility. Compiling information from various sites, can he declare for the NFL draft and, if he does, whether experts believe he’ll be drafted high, low or go undrafted.

When is Tyler Buchner eligible for the NFL draft?

Tyler Buchner, a redshirt sophomore, is eligible for the 2024 draft after spending his first two seasons at Notre Dame.

But for now, he is trying to make a case for a longer stint as the Crimson Tide's starting QB.

Tyler Buchner’s chances in the draft

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, there’s a chance that Buchner will go undrafted in 2024. They predict a 1.5% chance that the Alabama QB gets picked in the first round. And if he does, he could get picked at No. 30 by the Denver Broncos or at No. 28 by the Indianapolis Colts, according to veteran NFL Draft analyst Shane Hallam.

Earlier estimates of Tyler Buchner’s chances in the draft are not as harsh, however. According to recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in 2020 (via 247 Sports), he has the potential to be a high-round NFL draft pick, not to mention become an “impact upper tier Power Five starter.”

Here’s Biggins' analysis:

“Physically, has an athletic frame and looks like a running back when he gets out in the open field. Has tremendous escape-ability and a unique sense for making a defender miss and extending plays. Has a live arm and can throw outside the pocket rolling to his right or his left equally well.

"Has tightened his release over the last year and improved mechanically. Shows accuracy on the deep ball and will continue to improve as a pure pocket passer with more game experience.”

Buchner is 75-for-137 (54.7%) for 1,010 yards, six TDs and eight interceptions. He's also scored eight rushing touchdowns. He played in 13 games at Notre Dame. He started the first three games of last season for the Fighting Irish but had a season-ending shoulder injury in the third game.

Milroe, who did not play against South Florida, returned to the starting role and went 17-for-21 for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed 16 times for 28 yards.