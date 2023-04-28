How much do NFL Draft picks get paid? Round-by-round analysis

The NFL draft is one of the most important days in an American football player's career. It is the day they get signed by one of the best sports teams in the world and prepare to get paid millions of dollars.

NFL prospects go through various routes before they enter the league, but one thing's for sure, they will get paid as soon as they hear their name called by Roger Goodell.

So, without further ado, let's look at how much NFL Draft picks get paid in this round-by-round analysis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much do NFL draft picks get paid?

The projected contract for first-round NFL picks varies. The first overall pick earns $37,955,071 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $24,603,688 and a 2023 cap of $6,900,922 (according to Spotrac). On the other hand, the 31st overall pick earns $11,817,816 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $5,594,775 and a 2023 cap of $2,148,694.

Likewise, the projected contracts of second-round NFL draft picks vary as well. The 32nd overall pick earns $9,618,343 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $3,995,158 and a 2023 cap of $1,748,790. On the other hand, the last pick in the second round earns $6,068,635 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $1,413,552 and a 2023 cap of $1,103,388.

Further down the draft board are the third-round NFL picks. The highest third-round selection (64th overall) earns $5,763,789 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $1,191,846 and a 2023 cap of $1,047,962. On the other hand, the last pick in the third round earns $5,304,082 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $857,514 and a 2023 cap of $964,379.

Then there are the fourth-round NFL draft picks. The highest fourth-round selection (103rd overall) earns $4,682,283 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $842,283 and a 2023 cap of $960,571. The last pick in the fourth round earns $4,349,381 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $509,381 and a 2023 cap of $877,345.

The highest fifth-round selection (the 136th overall) earns $4,201,995 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $361,995 and a 2023 cap of $840,499. On the other hand, the last pick in the fifth round earns $4,084,977 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $244,977 and a 2023 cap of $811,244.

Further down the draft board are the sixth-round NFL draft picks. The highest sixth-round selection (the 178th overall) earns $4,058,303 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $218,303 and a 2023 cap of $804,576. On the other hand, the last pick in the sixth round earns $3,973,334 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $133,334 and a 2023 cap of $783,334.

Last but not least are the seventh-round NFL draft picks. The highest seventh-round selection (the 218th overall) earns $3,957,140 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $117,140 and a 2023 cap of $779,285. The last pick in the seventh round earns $3,917,777 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $77,777 and a 2023 cap of $769,444.

Who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The following prospects were drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft:

Carolina Panthers (via trade): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Houston Texans (via trade): Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Seattle Seahawks (via trade): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Arizona Cardinals (via trade): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Philadelphia Eagles (via trade): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Chicago Bears (via trade): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Detroit Lions (via trade): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Green Bay Packers (via trade): Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia New York Jets (via trade): Will McDonald IV, edge, Iowa State Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State New England Patriots (via trade): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California New York Giants (via trade): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Buffalo Bills (via trade): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson New Orleans Saints (via trade): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, edge, Kansas State

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes