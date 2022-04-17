Three 6th round draft picks who went on to achieve NFL stardom ft. Tom Brady

Finding superstars in the NFL Draft is one of the goals of every team during each offseason. While it's difficult to achieve even in the earliest rounds, it becomes even more challenging in the later rounds.

It's not impossible though, as several legends have been found deep in the draft. Here are three of them from the sixth round specifically.

#3 - Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on Antonio Brown in the 6th round of the 2010 Draft despite some concerns about his attitude and off-the-field issues. While those concerns eventually became a negative factor, it didn't take away from the dominant run he had as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Never forget Antonio Brown's Draft Report:



▻ Lacks functional strength

▻ Will struggle to create separation

▻ Does not sell routes

▻ Strength and instinct deficiencies will make it difficult to separate at the next level



11 years later: 7X Pro-Bowler, 4X All-Pro, SB Champ Never forget Antonio Brown's Draft Report:▻ Lacks functional strength▻ Will struggle to create separation▻ Does not sell routes▻ Strength and instinct deficiencies will make it difficult to separate at the next level11 years later: 7X Pro-Bowler, 4X All-Pro, SB Champ https://t.co/6QcTTbUrNK

In a six-year stretch between the 2013 and the 2018 season, Brown made the Pro Bowl six consecutive times. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro four consecutive times and led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice.

Brown also finished in the top three for the Offensive Player of the Year award three times.

#2 - Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, 1995 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis had a very short career, but left a huge impact thanks to what he was able to accomplish during one of the most dominant four-year runs of all time.

He finished in second place for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season and then followed that up with three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections.

Luke Patterson @LukePattersonLP



Made famous by It’s PAST DUE for the Mile High Salute to re-emerge in Denver and it feels like @DangeRussWilson . is the IDEAL player to bring it back full timeMade famous by @ProFootballHOF #Broncos RB Terrell Davis, the Mile High Salute is special and timeless to #Broncos Country and players It’s PAST DUE for the Mile High Salute to re-emerge in Denver and it feels like @DangeRussWilson. is the IDEAL player to bring it back full timeMade famous by @ProFootballHOF. #Broncos RB Terrell Davis, the Mile High Salute is special and timeless to #BroncosCountry and players https://t.co/O0mMTXb1fs

Davis also won an MVP award and finished in the top three in voting for three consecutive seasons while twice winning the Offensive Player of the Year award.

He helped the Denver Broncos win two Super Bowl rings in his four-year prime and seven-year career before injuries forced him to retire early.

#1 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots, 2000 NFL Draft

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the most legendary player in NFL history, transforming himself from a 6th round draft pick by the New England Patriots as a backup quarterback to the greatest of all time.

His list of accomplishments is unmatched and he holds almost every record a quarterback can hold, including passing yards, touchdowns, and wins.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings and ten Conference Championships while also holding just about every postseason career record possible. He has also been selected as the MVP three times.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat