Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Full list of Raiders selections

The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with a record of 8-9. After a poor start to the season, the team started to play well when Antonio Pierce stepped in as the interim head coach following Josh McDaniels' departure.

Under Pierce, the Raiders went 5-4, and earlier this offseason, the franchise made him their head coach. The Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with a lot of optimism, but it will be extremely important for them to have a good draft.

It's no secret that the franchise needs a new quarterback, and all eyes will be on the AFC West team, as they are the favorites to get Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

As of now, the Raiders have eight picks in the draft. New general manager Tom Telesco will be under pressure to deliver in his first draft with the franchise.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have these picks to use:

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 1

Brock Bowers: NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Brock Bowers Press Conference

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not many expected the Georgia tight end to be available at this spot but he becomes the first player to be drafted by the duo of Pierce and Telesco.

Many believe that he is the best player in the draft and the Raiders get the opportunity to pair him up with Michael Meyer. In his last year at Georgia, Bowers had 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns. The Raiders now have Bowers, Meyer, Davante Adams, and Jakobi Meyers on their offense.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 2

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 47th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After drafting Bowers in the first round, the franchise gets the Oregon offensive lineman who is expected to play as a center in the NFL.

The Raiders add another player to their offense and get Johnson, who was undoubtedly a first-round talent in this year's draft.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 3

In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders added another offensive lineman and drafted Delmar Glaze with the 77th overall pick.

The 6'4 tackle from Maryland weighed 315 lbs at the Combine and will provide additional depth to the Raiders' offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 4

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Decamerion Richardson with the 112th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6'2 cornerback from Mississippi State ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the Combine and fills a position of need for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 5

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tommy Eichenberg with the 148th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ohio State linebacker recorded a total of 82 tackles and one sack during his final year with the Buckeyes.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 6

The Raiders selected running back Dylan Laube with the 208th overall pick in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024: Round 7

The Raiders selected these players in the seventh round of this year’s draft:

Pick 223: Trey Taylor, Safety - Air Force

Pick 229: Marlin Devonshire, Cornerback - Pitt

