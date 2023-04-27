NFL Draft Order: Every team's draft pick in Round 2

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, and franchises are about to make critical moves that could shape their legacies for the next decade. The draft is divided into three days, with first-round picks being selected on day one, second- and third-round picks going on day two, and the rest being selected on day three.

Second-round order for the 2023 NFL draft

This is how round two of the 2023 NFL draft stands at the time of writing:

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from the Chicago Bears)

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from the Cleveland Browns via the New York Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from the Baltimore Ravens)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from the Minnesota Vikings)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from the San Francisco 49ers via the Arizona Cardinals)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Top 3 second-round NFL draft picks in recent league history

These are our top three second-round picks in recent NFL draft history. Some of them might sound eerily familiar.

#1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

The most outstanding tight end of all time is arguably the most excellent second-round draft pick ever. Gronkowski went number 42 in the 2010 draft, in what was one of Bill Belichick's most brilliant moves.

Gronk gave Tom Brady an unrivaled weapon during the 2010s. Gronk's 17 TD catches in 2011 remain a tight end record, and he spent the next several years submitting a solid argument to be the most dominant tight end ever. His chemistry with Brady was unmatched, and the duo even managed to win another Lombardi together in 2020, just that this time it was in Tampa Bay rather than New England.

#2. Michael Strahan, New York Giants

A part of three Super Bowl-winning New York Giants eras. Michael Strahan embodied what it meant to be a New York Giant and always wore his heart on his sleeve. Strahan began his career as a second-round pick (40th overall in 1993) and ended it as one of the best defenders the NFL had ever seen.

He racked up a stat line of 141.5 career sacks (a record 22.5 in 2001), and he remained a key contributor throughout his age-36 season in 2007. This was a memorable Giants campaign that involved a Super Bowl LII sack from the future Hall of Famer.

#3. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner is a Seattle Seahawks legend, don't let his brief one-year adventure in Los Angeles fool you into thinking he's not. Big Game Bobby was the 47th overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft and has become the round's most accomplished player.

Wagner has more first-team All-Pros (six) than any active player and added a second-team honor with the Rams in 2022. He is likely going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he hangs up his cleats; which is not bad for a day-two pick.

