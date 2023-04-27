NFL Draft Order: Every team's draft pick in Round 2

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, and franchises are about to make critical moves that could shape their legacies for the next decade. The draft is divided into three days, with first-round picks being selected on day one, second- and third-round picks going on day two, and the rest being selected on day three.
Second-round order for the 2023 NFL draft
This is how round two of the 2023 NFL draft stands at the time of writing:
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from the Chicago Bears)
33. Houston Texans
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from the Cleveland Browns via the New York Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from the Baltimore Ravens)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from the Minnesota Vikings)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from the San Francisco 49ers via the Arizona Cardinals)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Top 3 second-round NFL draft picks in recent league history
These are our top three second-round picks in recent NFL draft history. Some of them might sound eerily familiar.
#1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
The most outstanding tight end of all time is arguably the most excellent second-round draft pick ever. Gronkowski went number 42 in the 2010 draft, in what was one of Bill Belichick's most brilliant moves.
Gronk gave Tom Brady an unrivaled weapon during the 2010s. Gronk's 17 TD catches in 2011 remain a tight end record, and he spent the next several years submitting a solid argument to be the most dominant tight end ever. His chemistry with Brady was unmatched, and the duo even managed to win another Lombardi together in 2020, just that this time it was in Tampa Bay rather than New England.
#2. Michael Strahan, New York Giants
A part of three Super Bowl-winning New York Giants eras. Michael Strahan embodied what it meant to be a New York Giant and always wore his heart on his sleeve. Strahan began his career as a second-round pick (40th overall in 1993) and ended it as one of the best defenders the NFL had ever seen.
He racked up a stat line of 141.5 career sacks (a record 22.5 in 2001), and he remained a key contributor throughout his age-36 season in 2007. This was a memorable Giants campaign that involved a Super Bowl LII sack from the future Hall of Famer.
#3. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Bobby Wagner is a Seattle Seahawks legend, don't let his brief one-year adventure in Los Angeles fool you into thinking he's not. Big Game Bobby was the 47th overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft and has become the round's most accomplished player.
Wagner has more first-team All-Pros (six) than any active player and added a second-team honor with the Rams in 2022. He is likely going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he hangs up his cleats; which is not bad for a day-two pick.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator