Patriots draft history: How has Bill Belichick fared since Tom Brady’s departure?

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have not fared well since Tom Brady departed in 2020. In fact, the Patriots are arguably one of the most disappointing franchises in the NFL, considering their history and caliber of coaching in their backroom.

There have been some gaffes by the coaching staff, with questionable decision-making and poor execution. The tide is now turning in the AFC East, with the Patriots arguably in the worst situation compared to their division rivals.

It's shocking, to say the least, as for the first time, Belichick looks out of his depth while calling the shots for an NFL franchise. There have even been calls for Patriots owner Robert Kraft to show Belichick the door and appoint a younger, more dynamic coach.

The 2023 season will be a must-watch, as the fate of Bill Belichick's NFL legacy seemingly hangs in the balance.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots quarterback draft picks since Tom Brady's departure

Here are New England Patriots' QB draft selections since Tom Brady left in 2020, and how well they've fared with the Pats.

#1 Mac Jones: Round 1, No. 15 overall

Bill Belichick drafted Mac Jones, as the then-Alabama Crimson Tide QB had two characteristics Belichick always looked for in a starting QB. Jones possessed accuracy and decision-making. Those were Jones' strengths, so he was selected with the 15th overall pick.

Jones' first season with the Patriots was excellent, as he led the team to their only postseason berth since Brady's departure and earned himself a Pro Bowl nod. His second year wasn't as good, though, as he was occasionally benched for the only other QB drafted since GOAT Tom Brady left the Patriots.

#2 Bailey Zappe: Round 4, No. 137 overall

Bailey Zappe was a 6-foot, 215-pound QB coming out of college. He had the highest Wonderlic score among QBs in his draft class, which likely enticed Bill Belichick.

Zappe bumped Jarrett Stidham off the QB2 slot as soon as he joined the Patriots, and he served as Mac Jones designated backup for most of last season. Zappe had a decent rookie season for a backup, as he served as a relief QB when Jones' was injured.

He might even start the season as QB1 if rumors of Belichick's rift with Mac Jones are as severe as the media have portrayed it to be.

