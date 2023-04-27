2023 NFL Draft: What time does second round of NFL Draft start?

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here, and fans are gearing up to see whom their favorite team selects. Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft is on Friday, April 28. The estimated time the event begins is at 7 pm EST.

Everyone is most excited about Round 1, because it's when the No. 1 pick and arguably biggest franchise savior comes off the board. The Carolina Panthers hold that pick as of now, and they're heavily favored to use it on highly accomplished Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

However, given the size of NFL rosters, one round and one day will not be enough. The NFL draft spans three days, and hundreds of players come off the board.

2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 channels

ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network will simulcast the event for American audiences at home. Spanish-language audio is also available on ESPN Deportes. SlingTV and fuboTV also offer a livestream, allowing fans on the go to watch from any device.

NFL Draft 2023: Second round draft order

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan has the first pick of the second round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the first pick of the second round (32nd overall).

Here is the draft order for the second round:

32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33 - Houston Texans

34 - Arizona Cardinals

35 - Indianapolis Colts

36 - Los Angeles Rams

37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38 - Las Vegas Raiders

39 - Carolina Panthers

40 - New Orleans Saints

41 - Tennessee Titans

42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)

43 - New York Jets

44 - Atlanta Falcons

45 - Green Bay Packers

46 - New England Patriots

47 - Washington Commanders

48 - Detroit Lions

49 - Pittsburgh Steelers

50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 - Miami Dolphins

52 - Seattle Seahawks

53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54 - Los Angeles Chargers

55 - Detroit Lions

56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)

57 - New York Giants

58 - Dallas Cowboys

59 - Buffalo Bills

60 - Cincinnati Bengals

61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)

62 - Philadelphia Eagles

63 - Kansas City Chiefs

