2023 NFL Draft: What time does second round of NFL Draft start?

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here, and fans are gearing up to see whom their favorite team selects. Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft is on Friday, April 28. The estimated time the event begins is at 7 pm EST.
Everyone is most excited about Round 1, because it's when the No. 1 pick and arguably biggest franchise savior comes off the board. The Carolina Panthers hold that pick as of now, and they're heavily favored to use it on highly accomplished Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
However, given the size of NFL rosters, one round and one day will not be enough. The NFL draft spans three days, and hundreds of players come off the board.
2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 channels
ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network will simulcast the event for American audiences at home. Spanish-language audio is also available on ESPN Deportes. SlingTV and fuboTV also offer a livestream, allowing fans on the go to watch from any device.
NFL Draft 2023: Second round draft order
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the first pick of the second round (32nd overall).
Here is the draft order for the second round:
- 32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)
- 33 - Houston Texans
- 34 - Arizona Cardinals
- 35 - Indianapolis Colts
- 36 - Los Angeles Rams
- 37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- 38 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 39 - Carolina Panthers
- 40 - New Orleans Saints
- 41 - Tennessee Titans
- 42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)
- 43 - New York Jets
- 44 - Atlanta Falcons
- 45 - Green Bay Packers
- 46 - New England Patriots
- 47 - Washington Commanders
- 48 - Detroit Lions
- 49 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 51 - Miami Dolphins
- 52 - Seattle Seahawks
- 53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)
- 54 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 55 - Detroit Lions
- 56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)
- 57 - New York Giants
- 58 - Dallas Cowboys
- 59 - Buffalo Bills
- 60 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)
- 62 - Philadelphia Eagles
- 63 - Kansas City Chiefs
