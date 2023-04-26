2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins will enter the 2023 NFL Draft with their sights set on potentially becoming Super Bowl contenders this year. They made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last season, despite Tua Tagovailoa being forced to miss a lot of time due to multiple concussions. They would like to believe that with a healthy starting quarterback, they can elevate their roster to the next level.

The Dolphins will need to be extremely strategic this year, as they currently own just four total picks. This comes as a result of trades they made, as well as tampering violations that required surrendering draft picks as punishment.

What do the Miami Dolphins need in the 2023 NFL Draft?

With the exception of Byron Jones and Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins focused much of their attention during the 2023 NFL offseason on bringing back most of their pending free agents. They managed to replace Jones with a major upgrade when they acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade with Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins may now use the 2023 NFL Draft to address other needs on their roster. While they have one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, their skill positions lack depth. They will likely target these positions early.

Top 3 Needs for the Miami Dolphins

#1 - Tight End

Miami Dolphins received little production from their tight end position during the 2022 NFL season. This is an even bigger issue now that Mike Gesicki has departed for New England Patriots during the free agency period this year. This position is one of their biggest needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft as it's a glaring hole in their roster.

#2 - Running Back

Miami Dolphins re-signed their running back duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. during the 2023 NFL offseason. While they provide solid production as a tandem, they lack the relative upside as compared to most other teams. The Dolphins have been connected to rumors surrounding an upgrade for this position, including potentially trading for Dalvin Cook. They could look to the 2023 NFL Draft instead.

#3 - Offensive Line

The Dolphins should do everything in their power to protect Tua Tagovailoa as much as possible this year. Suffering another concussion could legitmately be a potential career-ending injury for their young quarterback. Investing further in their offensive line is one way to do so.

What picks do the Miami Dolphins have in 2023?

Round 2, Pick 51 overall

Round 3, Pick 84 overall

Round 6, Pick 197 overall

Round 7, Pick 238 overall

