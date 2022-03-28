Where did Malik Willis play high school football?

Malik Willis seems to have positioned himself as the top quarterback in a contentious draft class.

The quarterback class for the 2022 NFL Draft possesses many questions and has only answered a few of them. We can start to place where the top quarterback prospects could end up now that free agency has cooled off and many players have been traded to teams.

Malik Willis has seemingly impressed over the last month after coming out of the lesser-known program at Liberty. However, where exactly has Willis come from? Where did he play in high school? Was he a top-rated prospect, or has he always been the underdog?

Malik Willis attended Westlake High School in Atlanta but only played one season before eventually transferring to Roswell High School. The change in scenery came by way of Willis receiving little to no recruitment from colleges while at Westlake.

At Roswell, he didn't play a full season till his junior year and didn't play quarterback full time until midway through the season. As a senior, he threw for over 2,500 yards, rushed for over 1,000 yard, and had 37 total touchdowns.

Matt DeBary @MattDeBary This 2016 7A title game between Grayson and Roswell is still one of the best high school games I’ve ever seen.



Malik Willis and the Hornets came out on the losing end to the powerful Rams, but Willis was that dude. This 2016 7A title game between Grayson and Roswell is still one of the best high school games I’ve ever seen. Malik Willis and the Hornets came out on the losing end to the powerful Rams, but Willis was that dude. https://t.co/Pd4EnjoS35

Playing at Roswell has greatly helped his career, as it has allowed him to get more exposure for the NCAA, which ultimately led to his only scholarship offer...from Auburn.

Could Malik Willis have gone for a better program in the area? Roswell was ranked as Atlanta's second-best football team in 2016, so the move from Westlake (ranked 13th in 2016) was definitely the right move. Playing only one full season as the starting quarterback is why more schools weren't knocking on his door.

As we now know, Willis is not afraid to move on to a new area and new team if he thinks it'd be the correct career move. He transferred from Auburn to the smaller school of Liberty and is now projected to be a first-round pick in some mock drafts.

Could Malik Willis be a top-ten NFL Draft selection?

Many scouts and analysts have not been very high on this year's group of quarterback prospects. Very few are seeing any of them going in the first ten picks. However, there are still some quarterback-needy teams with a top-ten pick, and teams are always willing to pick a quarterback earlier than they are projected to.

PFF @PFF

It’s impossible to root against Malik Willis It’s impossible to root against Malik Willis 🚀 https://t.co/2EoSZKeMmL

Malik Willis could end up going as high as the second overall pick to the Detroit Lions, although it would be a major surprise if it happened. A more realistic landing spot is #6 to the Carolina Panthers. Even the Seattle Seahawks at #9 could be in play for Willis after dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

One thing is for certain: Willis won't fall past #20. The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely pull the trigger if he begins to fall down the draft board.

Edited by Bhargav