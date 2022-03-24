WATCH: Malik Willis wows NFL fans with his incredible display at Pro Day

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis wowed NFL fans after his blistering Pro Day yesterday. The 22-year-old had a superb outing, showing off his arm strength, and although he did miss a couple of throws, overall, it was a good day for the quarterback.
His deep ball drew much of the hype and attention from the crowd. He spoke with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and said he just wanted to put everything on the table during his workout.
Willis said:
"More or less, I was just trying to show them anything they wanted to see. I'm just trying to come out here and put it all on the table."
As expected, his Pro Day caught the attention of many NFL fans, with one saying that after his workout, the Liberty quarterback grades as an elite prospect.
After his workout, another fan posted saying that Willis is better than Lamar Jackson.
One fan posted that they think he will eventually be a stud in the league.
One fan posted "wow" in response to Willis' deep long ball at his Pro Day.
Another fan said "dime," meaning it was a great throw from the Liberty quarterback.
The tweets kept coming with one fan saying that the Liberty quarterback is getting a starter whatever team drafts.
Another fan posted congratulating the quarterback on his Pro Day efforts.
One fan wrote that Willis is a talent and a great person after his Pro Day.
One fan posted after his Pro Day, saying that he was fantastic as he celebrated with his family.
Another fan posted saying that the Liberty quarterback is their new favorite player.
Where could Malik Willis end up?
Several teams need a new quarterback, most notably Seattle and Carolina. The Panthers will not pick until pick-six, while the Seahawks will not be on the clock until pick nine.
For some, it is improbable that the Liberty quarterback will still be on the board at pick nine, so teams may have to trade up. Pittsburgh has also been mentioned as a possible team for the 22-year-old, but he would be seen as more of a back-up to Mitchell Trubisky.
Where he ends up remains to be seen, but after his outstanding Pro Day, many teams will undoubtedly be putting in the time on the young quarterback.