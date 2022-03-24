×
Create
Notifications

WATCH: Malik Willis wows NFL fans with his incredible display at Pro Day

The Liberty quarterback at his Pro Day
The Liberty quarterback at his Pro Day
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 07:58 PM IST
News

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis wowed NFL fans after his blistering Pro Day yesterday. The 22-year-old had a superb outing, showing off his arm strength, and although he did miss a couple of throws, overall, it was a good day for the quarterback.

His deep ball drew much of the hype and attention from the crowd. He spoke with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and said he just wanted to put everything on the table during his workout.

Willis said:

"More or less, I was just trying to show them anything they wanted to see. I'm just trying to come out here and put it all on the table."
Malik Willis with another bomb at his Pro Day and look at him celebrating after. Teams are going to fall in love with this guy. https://t.co/nmQGFlWz94

As expected, his Pro Day caught the attention of many NFL fans, with one saying that after his workout, the Liberty quarterback grades as an elite prospect.

As of today, Malik Willis grades out as an Elite QB prospect for me. This is the highest prospect grade I have for QBs. They hit Top 12 PPG seasons at a 75% rateThat's really good company👇 https://t.co/mU1DAzuRTy

After his workout, another fan posted saying that Willis is better than Lamar Jackson.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball @nflnetwork Better than Lamar

One fan posted that they think he will eventually be a stud in the league.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball @nflnetwork I get Josh Allen vibes from dude, he’ll be a stud eventually

One fan posted "wow" in response to Willis' deep long ball at his Pro Day.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball @nflnetwork Wow

Another fan said "dime," meaning it was a great throw from the Liberty quarterback.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball @nflnetwork Dime

The tweets kept coming with one fan saying that the Liberty quarterback is getting a starter whatever team drafts.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball Confirmed whoever drafts this kid is getting a true QB1

Another fan posted congratulating the quarterback on his Pro Day efforts.

@NFL @wyche89 @malikwillis @LibertyFootball Good job today youngster!!!

One fan wrote that Willis is a talent and a great person after his Pro Day.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball @NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball What a talent and great person! Get it, Malik!

One fan posted after his Pro Day, saying that he was fantastic as he celebrated with his family.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball This is just fantastic. This man has worked for everything great coming his way

Another fan posted saying that the Liberty quarterback is their new favorite player.

@NFL @malikwillis @LibertyFootball this guy has to be my new favorite player need him in @Lions

Where could Malik Willis end up?

The Liberty quarterback at the NFL Combine
The Liberty quarterback at the NFL Combine

Several teams need a new quarterback, most notably Seattle and Carolina. The Panthers will not pick until pick-six, while the Seahawks will not be on the clock until pick nine.

Malik Willis SHOWED OUT at his Pro Day 🔥 https://t.co/4BzQWxXOZ2

For some, it is improbable that the Liberty quarterback will still be on the board at pick nine, so teams may have to trade up. Pittsburgh has also been mentioned as a possible team for the 22-year-old, but he would be seen as more of a back-up to Mitchell Trubisky.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where he ends up remains to be seen, but after his outstanding Pro Day, many teams will undoubtedly be putting in the time on the young quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी