Where did Spencer Rattler transfer from? Exploring the South Carolina QB's journey

Spencer Rattler's South Carolina was schooled by their northern neighbors the North Carolina Tar Heels in their Week 1 31-17 defeat. Rattler, the Gamecocks quarterback, had a great game yardage-wise but failed to score a single touchdown.

In some ways, he had an even better game than rival QB Drake Maye, who did score two touchdowns, but had only 269 passing yards to Rattler's 353. Maye also gave up two interceptions to the South Carolina defense.

Rattler is a redshirt senior, who transferred from the University of Oklahoma in the 2022 season.

Why did Spencer Rattler leave the Oklahoma Sooners?

Rattler was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at the beginning of the 2021 season. He had a breakthrough season in 2020, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12 Championship game MVP.

Spencer Rattler (7) and Caleb Williams (13), both played at Oklahoma

Nonetheless, after six starts, he was replaced mid-game in a matchup versus Texas Longhorns. He was replaced by eventual Heisman winner and current USC QB Caleb Williams. Williams' performances were of such a quality that any notion of Rattler earning back his spot was promptly put to rest.

In November 2021, it was announced that Spencer Rattler would be leaving the University of Oklahoma, in search of regular playing time. In December, the University of South Carolina announced that Rattler would be transferring there.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a relationship with the young signal caller from his time as the Sooners' assistant head coach.

Spencer Rattler's numbers

So far, 2020 has been Rattler's best year.!He threw for a career-high 3,031 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Sooners to a 9-2 record, with a career-high passer rating of 172.6. He completed 67.5% of his pass attempts and ran for a respectable 160 yards with six rushing touchdowns.

In 2022 with the Gamecocks, he threw for 3,012 yards with 18 touchdowns but had a career-high 12 interceptions. This significantly hurt his passer rating, which was only 139. He led South Carolina to an 8-5 record.

What's next for Rattlers and the Gamecocks?

South Carolina faces an easy encounter on Saturday, facing the Furman Paladins at 7:30 PM ET at home. The Gamecocks should easily get their first victory of the year. You can catch the game on SEC+.

The Gamecocks face probably the toughest encounter of their season in Week 3 when they travel to Athens to face No. 1 Georgia.