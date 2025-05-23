Where to watch Nick Saban - Alabama documentary "Nothing But A Winner"? Top stars, trailer and more explored 

A new trailer for “Nothing But A Winner” was released Thursday via Sidelines – Bama on X/Twitter, offering a first look at the upcoming documentary centered on Alabama football’s storied rise. Set for a nationwide theater release, the film is distributed by Fathom Events and billed as "The Alabama Football Story".

“Nothing But A Winner” traces the evolution of the Crimson Tide through the legacies of two legendary head coaches: Bear Bryant and Nick Saban. The film spans decades of dominance, spotlighting how Alabama built a winning culture.

Where to watch Nick Saban - Alabama documentary "Nothing But A Winner"?

"Nothing But A Winner," the upcoming documentary chronicling Nick Saban’s legendary run at Alabama, is set for a theatrical release on July 31, 2025. The film will be distributed by Fathom Events, with showtimes dependent on theater selection. The runtime has been listed as either 1 hour 50 minutes or 1 hour 55 minutes, per sources.

Fans interested in attending can visit the Fathom Events website, where they can enter their email to receive notifications once tickets go on sale.

"Nothing But A Winner" features top stars from Crimson Tide football program

The documentary features firsthand accounts from former players, including Jalen Hurts, Jerry Jeudy and George Pugh, and examines themes of discipline. It dives into Bryant’s historic decision to integrate the team during the Civil Rights Movement and how Saban carried the culture forward with his demand for total buy-in from players.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a former Alabama standout, shared the trailer on social media and gave away that the project marks his first film as an executive producer.

This isn’t the first time Alabama’s dominance or Nick Saban’s career has been spotlighted on screen

Previous features include HBO’s "Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching" (2019), and ESPN’s "Training Days: Rolling with the Tide" (2018). In 2025, Fox Nation also debuted "The Tides That Bind", a behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling Alabama’s first season post-Saban.

Coach Saban, who began his head coaching career at Toledo in 1990, retired in January 2024 after 17 seasons at Alabama. His tenure from 2007 to 2023 included six national titles, cementing his place as one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

