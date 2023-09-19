Which is the hardest place to play in the SEC? Exploring different venues of the Southeastern Conference

The SEC is one of the toughest conferences in college football, if not the toughest of the Power Five conferences. While it hasn't shown this year, the Arkansas defeat at the hand of BYU on Saturday night brought the conference's record versus the other Power Five to 4-7 this year, a trip to an SEC powerhouse stadium is something no school in the nation yearns for.

Football is something that is part of the Southern culture, with the fall weekend schedule in communities south of the Mason-Dixon line going as follows: Friday night high school football, Saturday college football, and Sunday NFL. With the entrance of the last two big Southern football programs, Oklahoma and Texas, into the SEC in 2024, this cultural group will be truly rounded up.

Toughest venues in the SEC

Bryant Denny Stadium-Alabama

This one is a no-brainer. There are not many teams, who wish to make the trip to Tuscaloosa to play Nick Saban's Alabama. Entering the field while the Alabama crowd is fired up at the rhythm of "Dixieland Delight" must be a daunting task.

Neyland Stadium-Tennessee

Probably the loudest stadium in the Southeastern Conference, the crowd goes wild here. Remember the scenes after they defeated Alabama last year? That's scary if you're a team on the road.

Jordan Hare Stadium- Auburn

With a sitting capacity of 88,000, Jordan Hare can go really loud. Watching the war eagle soar through the stadium pre-game is a really surreal experience. While there's almost no parking at the stadium, that somehow makes it better since you have to walk around campus to get there.

Tiger Stadium-LSU

One of the loudest stadiums in the South, and it could seem a bit of a crime for LSU to be so far down. Their program hasn't been up to the standards that it used to when Joe Burrow went there. But the crowd is always there to support their team at Death Valley.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium-Florida

The Swamp is a very difficult destination to play at, as Tebow and company showed us back in the 2000s. The fanbase, the humidity, the heat, etc. The Florida fans are almost religious regarding their team and will always show up to push the Gators to achieve amazing things.