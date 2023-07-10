Which players are attending the Big 12 media days? Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels, and more

Fans are in great anticipation as the Big 12 Media Days 2023 are set to take place on July 12 and 13. The events are scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year’s edition of the Big 12 Media Days is peculiar because of the addition of four new members: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

It is also the last appearance for Oklahoma and Texas, who are both headed for the SEC in 2024. Fans have a lot to look forward to at the upcoming events. Fourteen teams will be represented by an entourage of their head coaches and players. In a series of events over two days, journalists and fans will have the opportunity to interact with them.

Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU

Players to look out for at the Big 12 Media Days 2023

Here is a list of 5 players to watch at the Big 12 Media Days 2023:

Collin Oliver, LB - Oklahoma State

Oliver will be leading the players’ entourage from Oklahoma. He is one of the best defensive players in the conference. The two-time All-Big 12 linebacker is an important leader whose experience will be key for the Cowboys in the coming season.

Emory Jones, QB - Cincinnati

Jones played quarterback at Florida from 2018 to 2021 and at Arizona State in 2022. He transferred to Cincinnati in December 2022 and is expected to lead the Bearcats in the 2023 season. He is a dual-threat quarterback whose ability to beat defenses will be useful in Cincinnati’s quest for the Big 12 title.

Kedon Slovis, QB - BYU

The former USC quarterback is expected to lead the Big 12 newcomers as they try to make an impression in the big league. Slovis is a talented passer and possesses all it takes to challenge for the top quarterback spot in the conference.

Xavier Worthy, WR - Texas

Worthy has proven his worth at Texas over the past two seasons. He was a true-freshman All-American per Pro Football Focus, 247Sports, and the FWAA. He is one of the players the Longhorns can count on as they look to make one last impact before exiting the Big 12.

Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas

Ewers is one of the biggest names in the Big 12. He will no doubt be one of the centers of attraction at the Media Days events. The former Ohio State quarterback has been pivotal for Texas since he joined from the Buckeyes.

Other talented players are expected to grace the events, and it promises to be an exciting campaign.

