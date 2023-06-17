Who is Alabama's Rob Ezell? A glimpse at the former Bama receiver and the greatest Nick Saban impersonation ever

Rob Ezell is famous for his spot-on impression of his head coach as a college player. The walk-on wide receiver played for Alabama from 2007 to 2010. However, the biggest highlight of his playing days was impersonating Nick Saban in the Crimson Tide locker room.

During a preseason behind-the-scenes special in 2010, Ezell was seen performing his impression of Saban. Saban playfully commented on the act, mentioning that Ezell seemed a bit uncomfortable while imitating him in front of other players.

His portrayal of the coach was remarkably accurate and thrilling to many fans. He captured his mannerisms with frantic hand gestures, using old-school West Virginia sayings and playfully urging players to improve their physical condition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Perkins @NPerkins96



Future coach in waiting? Petition to get Rob Ezell back on the Alabama coaching staffFuture coach in waiting? Petition to get Rob Ezell back on the Alabama coaching staffFuture coach in waiting? 👀 https://t.co/mtYAdnBcTy

An inborn coach

Ezell didn't have many opportunities to play while he was with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Although he was a standout player at Athens (Georgia) High School, he only got a chance to take a few snaps as the game against Georgia State was coming to an end in 2010.

However, his passion and commitment to coaching ran deep. He returned to his hometown to pursue his career in the field after his college playing days. His character and attitude within the Crimson Tide showcased that he is the type that can build a team.

Central Michigan coach, Jim McElwain expressed praise for his potential in the coaching business during a 2013 interview. Ezell worked with the former Florida coach as a graduate assistant at Colorado State.

"I think he has the makeup for it," McElwain said. "I think he's going to be successful the way he's able to translate and teach. I think that's what it's all about. He has a chance to be a great teacher."

DEE SPORTS GUY @DSports75727469 Alabama Crimson Tide has lost 11 Assistants from 2020 staff

HC Steve Sarkisian

HC Charles Huff

HC Butch Jones

OL Gordon Steele

TE Rob Ezell

LB Charlie Strong

OC Major Applewhite

AHC Jeff Banks

QB AJ Milwee

OL Kyle Flood

TE Andy Kwon Alabama Crimson Tide has lost 11 Assistants from 2020 staffHC Steve SarkisianHC Charles HuffHC Butch JonesOL Gordon SteeleTE Rob EzellLB Charlie StrongOC Major ApplewhiteAHC Jeff Banks QB AJ MilweeOL Kyle FloodTE Andy Kwon https://t.co/SR0r0QMfj6

Ezell’s coaching career so far

Ezell started his coaching career while still a player for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a student assistant in the 2011 season, helping the program secure the national championship. That was his final season as a student at Alabama.

After his playing career at Alabama, he moved to Colorado State in 2012 as a graduate assistant under Jim McElwain. He was with the program for three seasons, leaving in 2014 for a return to his alma mater.

He returned to work under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2015 as a graduate assistant. He helped the team secure another national championship title that season. He was promoted to the role of an analyst in 2017 before he eventually left in 2020.

The former wide receiver is currently an assistant coach with the South Alabama Jaguars. He appears to be working his way to becoming a head coach in college football one day.

Poll : 0 votes