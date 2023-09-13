Who is Art Briles' wife, Jan Briles? Taking a closer look at family and personal life of former Baylor coach

Art Briles popped back up into the public eye after his controversial sideline appearance during the Oklahoma Sooners game against SMU. Briles was previously a well-regarded football coach with Baylor Bears before the scandal of 2016 broke.

Briles has been married to Jan Allison Briles for 45 years, and they have three kids together: Kendal Briles, who is the TCU offensive coordinator, Staley Lebby, and Jancy Briles.

Staley Lebby is the wife of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the couple have two children. Jancy Briles was the media relations coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys between 2005 and 2014.

Art and Jan Briles met in the 1970s when Art Briles' father moved to Rule, Texas, to coach the local football team while Jan was in the eighth grade.

It was Jan who helped Art cope with the deaths of his parents and aunt in an accident on their way to one of his football games in 1976. She was supposed to travel with them but stayed behind for a friend's bridal shower.

The couple got married in 1978, two years after the tragedy.

She attended Texas Tech University, occasionally overlapping with her husband's time there as she completed her Bachelor's degree.

What did Art Briles do, and what is he doing now?

Art Briles was the coach of Baylor between 2008 and 2016, leading them to various heights during his tenure.

In 2015, a huge scandal broke out alleging that Briles and his staff did not address sexual assault allegations and even allegedly encouraged victims not to report abuse against them by football players, for which he consequently was fired.

Since then, Briles has been coach of Mount Vernon High School and the Italian team Firenze Guelfi of the Italian Pro League.

He recently got a job as coach of the International Football Alliance’s Dallas team, which will play in a league with three Mexican and three American teams.

The Art Briles controversy brewing in Oklahoma

The sight of controversial figure Art Briles on the sidelines after the Oklahoma Sooners' win against SMU angered Oklahoma fans, and questions were asked.

Sooners coach Brent Venables did not mince his words in the post-game press conference:

“I was made aware just before I came in here (for postgame interviews) that he was, and I think that’s being dealt with — and already has been.”

Joe Castiglione, the Oklahoma athletic director, addressed the issue immediately:

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation [that] it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

The Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is Briles' son-in-law, and after a lot of backlash, he apologized for Briles' presence at the game.

"One, [I] just want everyone to understand, my father-in-law, his presence on the field after the game is something that created a distraction and I apologize for that," Lebby said.

"That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to celebrate with my family. I do want to correct some reports that said that he had a sideline pass, he did not have a sideline pass given out."

It seems as if Art Briles is no longer welcome in the college football world.