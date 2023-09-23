Who are Brady Quinn's sisters, Laura and Kelly Katherine? What we know about the former Notre Dame QB's family

Former Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn, has two sisters, Laura Quinn and Kelly Katherine Quinn. For some reason or the other the duo have been in the limelight alongside their famous brother who played in the NFL for seven seasons.

38-year-old Laura Quinn is Brady's older sister. In 2005, Laura was left in an ambiguous situation when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked No. 5 met the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked No. 4.

Laura was dating A.J. Hawk who was the Buckeyes' linebacker while her brother, Brady Quinn was the Fighting Irish' quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

She chose to wear a split jersey from both teams to the game to demonstrate her loyalty to two of the most important men in her life. Laura Quinn eventually married A.J. Hawk with whom she shares four children.

College football analyst, Pat McAfee obtained the jersey and wore it for the titanic matchup of Notre Dame against Ohio State in week four.

Expand Tweet

36-year-old Kelly Katherine Quinn is Brady Quinn's youngest sister and is married to Colorado Avalanche ice hockey defenseman, Jack Johnson with whom she has three kids.

She has talked about her close relationship with her brother in the past.

“Even in high school, Brady was my best friend and I would tag along with him and his friends to work out and play," Kelly said in an interaction in 2008. "To have someone who is two years older than me set such a good example of what hard work and dedication can accomplish was great to have. Even now, we call each other or send text messages on game days. I try to watch him play on TV as much as I can and he is always on our website to read about our team.”

Brady Quinn: The Notre Dame Years

Brady Quinn joined the Fighting Irish to study finance and political science and by game four had displaced starting quarterback Carlyle Holiday and he never looked back.

He improved immensely in 2005 under coach Charlie Weis as a starting quarterback and even won the Sammy Baugh Trophy awarded to the nation's top passer.

In 2005 and 2006, Notre Dame was led to bowl games by Quinn and he was a Heisman finalist in both those years finishing fourth and third respectively. He threw for 11,762 yards resulting in 95 touchdowns during his Fighting Irish career.

Brady Quinn is still heavily involved with Notre Dame and heads up the NIL collective, 'Friends of the University of Notre Dame' which is crucial in recruitment in the new NIL-rich landscape.