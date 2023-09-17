Who is Colorado's 98-year-old superfan Peggy? What we know about the Boulder native 

The Colorado Buffaloes have added a lot of new fans since Deion Sanders signed on as coach. However, there are some incredible superfans who have been supporting the University of Colorado for decades, including 98-year-old Peggy Coppom.

ESPN College Gameday aired a video highlighting Peggy and her loyalty to the school.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

She has been attending the program's basketball and football games for five decades, along with her identical twin sister, Betty Hoover. However, Betty passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. They were famously known as "The Twins" of Boulder, Colorado.

She spoke to 9News back in 2021 while interviewed from her seat at Folsom Field. She said that she had decided to continue attending Colorado games after Betty passed away.

"I am very grateful for the days I have, and I hope I can be here again. I was asked if I would come without Betty, and I said 'absolutely;. Shed' want me to, and I'd want her to."

The twin sisters would wear matching outfits to the games, which was as symbolic to the university as Ralphie, the university's live mascot. When Deion Sanders was hired, it only took a month for him to pay Peggy a visit.

Will the Colorado Buffaloes continue to dominate as the season progresses?

The Buffaloes have been an incredible story, having started on a roaring note after an underwhelming season last year. Coach Deion Sanders was hired in December 2022 and it has been an uphill journey ever since. They are favorites heading into tonight's Rocky Mountain Showdown with the Colorado State Rams.

With junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders completing passes like a marksman and the defense beginning to step up, this team is firing on all cylinders. One of the most underrated parts of the turnaround of Colorado is the coaching staff that Coach Prime has brought with him.

Sean Lewis and Charles Kelly are the two coordinators you might know, but there are others working hard behind the scenes. Dennis Thurman, Pat Shurmur, Sal Sunseri, and Bill O'Boyle are some of the names who make it possible for Coach Prime to work his magic.

Expect the Buffaloes to continue looking like a legitimate threat for the remainder of the season. Sanders and his team know what to expect and seem prepared for the challenges ahead.