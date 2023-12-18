Who is Darrin Chiaverini? Exploring potential Northeastern HC’s coaching history

Former Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has earned his second head coaching gig, as he is expected to be named to helm Division II's Northeastern Huskies. He spent 2023 as the head coach at Chaffey College, earning a perfect 11-0 college and a conference title at the community college.

On Sunday the coach posted a farewell message to the school:

"Life update: Excited to announce that I've accepted the Head Coach position at Northeastern State University! Thank you to Chaffey College and our players and staff. Finishing 11-0 American Division & Bowl Champions!! Time to build a Championship Culture at NSU!!"

Darrin Chiaverini's playing career

Chiaverini started his football journey as a wide receiver with the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of the 1990s. During his spell, the Buffs won three bowls: the Cotton Bowl in 1996, the Holiday Bowl in 1996 and the Aloha Bowl in 1998. In the 1999 NFL draft, he was a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Chiaverini spent four seasons in the NFL, playing with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.

Darrin Chiaverini's coaching career

Darrin Chiaverini started his coaching career as a wide receivers coach at Mt. San Antonio College in 2007 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2008. 2009 brought his first gig at a Power Five school as the special teams assistant of the UCLA Bruins.

In the next 12 years, he held different positions at Riverside City College, Texas Tech, and Colorado. His highest-profile job was with the Buffs, first as special teams coordinator, then as an assistant head coach and finally as their offensive coordinator. After giving the program its lowest yards-per-game average since 1964, Chiaverini was fired in 2021.

"This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program,” then CU coach Karl Dorrell said in a press release. “I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he’s been in over the last six years."

From there, Chiaverini spent a year as an analyst for the UCLA Bruins and had his first head coaching job at Chaffey College.

