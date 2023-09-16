Who is ESPN College GameDay's Jen Lada? All you need to know about the female host

Jen Lada is a reporter and host who works for ESPN. She is more prominently known for being a part of ESPN's College GameDay. Numerous great reporters and contributors have been a part of the renowned show since it began in 1987.

According to ESPN Press Room, she has been a part of ESPN College GameDay since 2016. Apart from appearing as a reporter, Lada is also a prominent contributor to their storytelling brand SC Featured, Outside the Lines, and E:60.

Over the years, Lada has made many contributions to the show that fans still reminisce about. Her story "UP Syndrome" earned a Sports Emmy nomination. It discussed the heartwarming connection between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Tuscaloosa native Walt Gary, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

She earned the Oustanding Sports Feature awards for two College Gameday features she created. The first feature was called "Heart of a Tiger." It discusses the connection between Auburn and LSU through an organ donation. Her second feature that won the award was called "Texas Strong." It portrayed the story of Cuyler Duncan, a former Bevo Handler at Texas University.

In 2020, Lada won her first Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Short Sports Documentary category for "Hilinski's Hope." E:60 produced this feature. It talks about the tragic death of Tyler Hilinski, and the Hilinski family appears in the documentary.

The short featured documentary received widespread praise, primarily because it gave viewers an insight into fighting mental illness and depression.

Till 2015, Jen Lada worked as an anchor and reporter at Comcast SportsNet in Chicago. She worked for two and a half years before moving ahead in her professional journey with ESPN.

Jen Lada signed a multi-year extension with ESPN in 2020

The two-time Sports Emmy Award winner signed a multi-year extension with ESPN in 2020. She will continue to be a part of the ESPN College GameDay cast with her excellent stories and contributions to the world of college football.

After signing the new contract, ESPN Vice President of Production Seth Markman spoke to the media about Lada and called her an indispensable part of the team:

"Jen makes so many important contributions to ESPN, including high-quality storytelling which reaches across various sports, including college football. The impact of her stories she's highlighted not only showcase her talents but show how important she is to the team", Markman said.

You can catch Jen Lada on ESPN College GameDay when they head to Boulder to cover the Colorado vs. Colorado State of Week 3.