Who are the Florida State vs Florida announcers on ESPN? All about CFB Week 13 game's coverage team

In Week 13 of college football action, fans will get to witness two in-state rivals go at it in a hotly anticipated clash: Florida State vs Florida.

The Seminoles have a far better record than the Gators. They're 11-0 and haven't been challenged much all season long. As for the Gators, they're 5-6 and just hoping against the odds that they'll at least qualify for a Bowl game. Aside from that, they also lost a heartbreaking game to the Missouri Tigers last time out and are raring to go again.

But Florida State's perfect record is hiding the fact that they're undermanned. Star QB Jordan Travis exited their game against North Alabama in what could be a season-ending leg injury. Now, they'll have to make do without him and see if they can still continue being the force they've been all year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida State vs Florida game announcers

The announcers for the game on ESPN will be Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

When is the Florida State vs Florida game?

The Florida State vs Florida college football game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 pm ET.

What to expect in the Florida State vs Florida game?

As previously mentioned, Florida State vs Florida will not be featuring Seminoles star Jordan Travis. He suffered a gruesome leg injury after having his leg caught underneath North Alabama linebacker Shaun Myers. It's a bit hard to describe, so just watch it in this video here. But be warned: this is not for the squeamish.

Expand Tweet

With the injury, Travis' college career (which has spanned a healthy six years with Louisville and FSU) is almost over. With his exit, backup QB Tate Rodemaker took the field and actually had himself a decent game, registering 217 pass yards on 13 of 23 attempts, with two TDs to go with it.

Fans should expect Rodemaker to take over QB1 duties for the rest of the year if only judging by his performance against North Alabama.

As for Florida, they're also dealing with an injury to QB1 Graham Mertz. His wasn't as nasty as Travis', but it's also expected to sideline him for the remainder of the year (via WRUF). Backup QB Max Brown picked up the slack and finished the game, tallying 56 pass yards, 44 rushing yards, and completing four out of five passes.

The upcoming Florida State vs Florida battle should feature two quarterback corps after missing their single best players.