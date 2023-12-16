Who are Georgia Southern vs. Ohio announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Myrtle Beach Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature Georgia Southern versus Ohio battling it out to cap their regular seasons. Safe to say, the two teams did what they could to earn this berth (their regular season records notwithstanding), and things are now going to boil down to this one game.

To say that the Eagles and the Bobcats had drastically different campaigns is a massive understatement. Georgia Southern is an even .500 and was in the middle of a mediocre campaign (not to mention, they're coming off of four straight losses). Ohio, on the other hand, relatively coasted through the year with multiple double-digit victories en route to a 9-3 slate. As such, it could seem clear who's the underdog heading into this game.

It's all set now for the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Who's coming out on top? Better yet to just watch the game live and see things unfold.

Georgia Southern vs Ohio Announcers Today

The Georgia Southern vs Ohio clash at the Myrtle Beach Bowl will be broadcast by Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, and sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony. On the other hand, Chris Carlin and Orlando Franklin will be the main radio voices calling the action.

What time is the Georgia Southern vs Ohio Game Today?

The Myrtle Beach Bowl featuring Georgia Southern vs Ohio is set for an 11 a.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Georgia Southern vs Ohio Game game Today?

Sure, Georgia Southern has a veritable mountain to climb against a better (at least on paper) Ohio team. But while they haven't won a game since Oct. 22, the Eagles are still coming in with the 14th-best passing offense in the country (via Sports Illustrated). In the air, the team averages around 299 yards per game, which could be their biggest weapon against the Bobcats.

Now, here's how Ohio can counter this aerial assault. Perhaps they're among the best teams to counter a pass-heavy offense, as the Bobcats have a stellar passing defense themselves. They're ranked sixth in Opp Pass Yards/Game, 12th in Opp Yards/Pass, and 17th in Sack %. So fans should expect a battle of wits between these two teams on opposite ends of the field.

However, pundits still believe that Ohio's defense will eventually let them come away with the win. Georgia Southern's offense is good, but if they don't score above 34 points in this game (they've never won a game whenever they score less), they likely won't have a chance. The Bobcats only allow opponents to score just above half of that, with a No. 4 and No. 6 defense in limiting opponent yards and points per game.

