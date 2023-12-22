Who are Georgia Tech vs UCF announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Gasparilla Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl is set, and it will be Georgia Tech vs UCF battling for Bowl supremacy after earning their rights to be here.

It's clear that while they started the season stumbling out of the gate, the Yellowjackets did manage to finish it strong. They got their all-important sixth win with only two games remaining in the regular season to earn Bowl eligibility, as they handily beat Syracuse at home. Aside from that, they also kept things close enough to powerhouses Georgia and UNC, which gives them all the confidence in the world heading into this game.

On the other hand, the UCF Knights' 6-6 record doesn't really show the full picture. Being in this Bowl game is a regular occurrence for the program: this is their third appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl in five years, as well as their eighth straight postseason Bowl appearance. It's safe to say that UCF cannot afford to be caught napping against Georgia Tech.

That said, who's going to come out on top? Georgia Tech vs UCF in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl is next.

Georgia Tech vs UCF Announcers Today

The broadcast for the Georgia Tech vs UCF clash will be led by Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, and Taylor Tannebaum. The voices on the Bowl Season radio will be Bill Roth, John Denton, and Despina Barton.

What time is the Georgia Tech vs UCF Game Today?

The Gasparilla Bowl is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Georgia Tech vs UCF Game Today?

One could say that Georgia Tech vs UCF is a battle of two of the better offenses in the nation. Neither of them is elite but they're good rushing teams all the same, and it's going to be a matter of who stops the other first.

Yellowjackets QB Haynes King and Knights QB John Rhys Plumlee are both great two-way players, leading their teams' rushing-heavy offenses. But it is debatable that UCF has the far better offense on the ground, with them ranking within the top five in yards per rush (3rd) and rushing yards per game (4th). Considering that Georgia Tech's rushing defense is atrocious (they allow an insane 228.4 rush yards per game), they could be overrun.

Now, for the Yellowjackets, it's more or less the same situation. The Knights are also quite poor at preventing the running game as they fall outside of the top 100 in all four critical team rushing defense categories. So that's something that Georgia Tech can look to take advantage of.

