Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn gained instant notoriety due to his ridiculously late hit on Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Since then, the matter has escalated to heights unheard of, primarily due to the constant spotlight on Deion Sanders' team.

Because of the incident, fans are curious about the infamous Henry Blackburn's personal life and would like to know more about his parents.

Henry Blackburn's parents and family

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Rams defensive back was a three-star recruit from Fairview High and is now a senior.

Joe Blackburn is Henry's father. However, his mother's name is unknown to the public, although her phone number was leaked to the internet.

On a sit down with Hunter, Blackburn stated that he has two sisters.

"All that stuff that went down after the game, like, I can take it. I'm not trippin' about me. It's just like, I got two little sisters at the house still in elementary school. That's what was mainly [what] I was worried about. Their safety and everything."

Joe Parker, the Colorado State athletic director, revealed that the family has been getting death threats since the ill-tempered game.

“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats,” Parker said. “Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”

CFB world divided over the Henry Blackburn hit

Most of the CFB world agreed that the Henry Blackburn late hit on Travis Hunter was malicious, but its fallout has led to a division on how the incident has played out so far.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was gracious in his assessment of the incident and his statement showed his compassionate side.

"He made a tremendous hit on Travis (Hunter) on the sideline. You could call it dirty. You could call it he was just playing the game. But ... it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it.

"He does not deserve a death threat over a game. Very unfortunate. I'm sad. If there's any of our fans that's on the other side of those threats, I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing to the best of his ability. He made a mistake. So, I forgive him."

Expand Tweet

Not everyone was so forgiving when it came to the Henry Blackburn incident. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaking on "The Edge" podcast was ruthless in his assessment.

“I thought that guy should’ve got ejected. That was something that you hate to see in football. If you watch this, the ball’s down, he let go of the play. The fact that he went around his own player and hit Travis Hunter is malicious intent and super dirty. This guy doesn’t deserve to be on no football league.”

Travis Hunter attempted to reach out to Blackburn and mend fences. This gesture should be rewarded because Hunter is trying to deescale the tension between fans and the Blackburns.